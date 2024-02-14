Jebediah To Release First Album in 13 Years ‘Oiks’ - Noise11.com

Jebediah will have a new album in April. ‘Oiks’, the sixth Jebediah album, will also be the first Jebediah album since ‘Kosciuszko’ was released in 2011.

For starters, here is ‘Motivation’

“Motivation was a song that came from the initial in studio jam sessions that kick started the process of recording OIKS,” the band said collectively in a statement. “At that stage, we didn’t really know what kind of album we were trying to make. We were simply getting together in a room and making noise and seeing what eventuated. Given that Motivation came from these sessions, it’s a very “band” sounding song, as opposed to some of the more experimental stuff that came along later during the recording process. It captures the sound of the band playing in a room together and we tried not to embellish it too much. This song is a bit of a band favourite for sure, so we are obviously excited about it being released as a single before the album appears.”

The video was once again made by Arlo Cook, who directed ‘Gum Up The Bearings’,

‘Oiks’ will be released 12 April, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

