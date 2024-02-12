 Jebediah To Release First Album in 13 Years ‘Oiks’ - Noise11.com
Jebediah photo by Taj O'Halloran

Jebediah photo by Taj O'Halloran

Jebediah To Release First Album in 13 Years ‘Oiks’

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2024

in News

Jebediah will have a new album in April. ‘Oiks’, the sixth Jebediah album, will also be the first Jebediah album since ‘Kosciuszko’ was released in 2011.

For starters, here is ‘Motivation’

“Motivation was a song that came from the initial in studio jam sessions that kick started the process of recording OIKS,” the band said collectively in a statement. “At that stage, we didn’t really know what kind of album we were trying to make. We were simply getting together in a room and making noise and seeing what eventuated. Given that Motivation came from these sessions, it’s a very “band” sounding song, as opposed to some of the more experimental stuff that came along later during the recording process. It captures the sound of the band playing in a room together and we tried not to embellish it too much. This song is a bit of a band favourite for sure, so we are obviously excited about it being released as a single before the album appears.”

The video was once again made by Arlo Cook, who directed ‘Gum Up The Bearings’,

‘Oiks’ will be released 12 April, 2024.

Related Posts

Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Yale Sits Out Matchbox Twenty Australian Tour

Matchbox Twenty co-founder Brian ‘Pookie’ Yale is not be performing with the band on their current Australian tour.

2 hours ago
Martha Wainwright (photo supplied)
Martha Wainwright To Tour Australia In May

Martha Wainwright will return to Australia in May for a national tour starting in Brisbane.

3 hours ago
Pearl Jam photo by Danny Clinch
Pearl Jam Announce New Album and First Australian Dates In A Decade

Pearl Jam will return to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the Big Day Out of 2014 in November and there is a new album Dark Matter also on the way.

7 hours ago
Usher, Noise11.com, photo
Usher Wed After Super Bowl

Usher's representative has confirmed he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas after his performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

15 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen on Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bruce Springsteen Makes A Cameo On Curb Your Enthusiasm

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Episode 2 had a special guest. Bruce Springsteen makes a cameo.

1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Suggests Next Album Could Be Her Last

Jennifer Lopez doesn't know if she will "ever" make another album after the release of This Is Me...Now.

2 days ago
Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking for Red Hot Summer 2024 Series Two

You can’t refer to Simple Minds as a “heritage act” or “veteran performers” because this band packs more power into a show than many artists half their age. This was one impressive Red Hot Summer performance.

2 days ago