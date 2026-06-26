Jelly Roll Releases Reflective New Single 'Hands Up' - Noise11 Music News

Jelly Roll has released new single ‘Hands Up’, a gospel infused country anthem that traces key moments from his life and arrives during a period of major personal change for the singer-songwriter.

by Paul Cashmere

Jelly Roll has released his new single ‘Hands Up’, an autobiographical song that revisits formative moments from his youth, his encounters with the law and his eventual embrace of faith. The release arrives after the singer first performed the track during a surprise appearance at CMA Fest and amid significant changes in his personal life.

The song marks the latest chapter for the Nashville artist, born Jason DeFord, who has become one of country music’s most commercially successful crossover figures. ‘Hands Up’ combines elements of country, gospel and arena rock while continuing the themes of redemption and perseverance that have defined much of Jelly Roll’s catalogue.

Written by Jelly Roll alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, Joe Fox and Rocky Block, the up-tempo track has already become a fixture of his recent live performances. It has been performed both on his headlining Arena Little Ass Shed Tour and during appearances on Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour.

Lyrically, ‘Hands Up’ is among Jelly Roll’s most personal songs to date. Structured as a series of flashbacks, the song begins in Nashville in 1999 when the then teenage DeFord attended a concert that ignited his passion for music.

“That concert in the dark / Off Rosa Parks, that auditorium / Was church for me / Yeah, I believe that first time I was born again,” he sings.

The second verse recalls one of the arrests that shaped his early life. Jelly Roll has spoken extensively about his criminal record and periods of incarceration, experiences that have become central to his public narrative and outreach work.

The song concludes with a reflection on faith and personal transformation.

“The devil on my shoulder / Finally found him somewhere else to go,” he sings, before ending with the repeated call for listeners to put their hands in the air.

Ahead of the release, Jelly Roll promoted the single through a social media video documenting his ongoing weight loss journey. The clip featured footage of him exercising in the rain and included excerpts from his conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Every time I said that I was gonna lose the weight, I lied to myself,” he said. “I told y’all I was gonna do this walk, and I’m gonna go do this walk.”

Text accompanying the video read: “On day 1, I walked in the rain. Today, I’m sprinting in the rain. Because one day, not that long ago, I stopped lying to myself.”

The release of ‘Hands Up’ also comes during a difficult period in the singer’s private life. Court records in Tennessee indicate that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo in May after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Addressing the situation from the stage during a recent performance in Saratoga Springs, New York, the singer rejected online speculation surrounding the separation.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends,” he told the audience. “Nobody cheated on nobody.”

The new single follows an extraordinary period of success for Jelly Roll. His album Beautifully Broken topped the Billboard 200 and delivered chart-topping songs including ‘I Am Not Okay’, ‘Liar’ and ‘Heart Of Stone’. The project followed 2023’s Whitsitt Chapel, which established him as one of country music’s fastest rising stars.

Away from recording and touring, Jelly Roll continues his advocacy work, regularly visiting correctional facilities and rehabilitation centres and supporting programs designed to bring music education to disadvantaged young people.

With ‘Hands Up’, Jelly Roll returns to the themes that have made him one of contemporary country music’s most distinctive voices. The song offers a candid account of the experiences that shaped him while reinforcing the message of resilience and self-belief that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

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