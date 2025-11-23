Jellybean Johnson, Architect Of The Minneapolis Sound, Dies At 69 Early Years And Rise In Minneapolis - Noise11.com

Jellybean Johnson, born Garry George Johnson in Chicago in 1956, has died suddenly at the age of 69. His family confirmed his passing on Friday, only days after he celebrated his birthday. No cause of death has been released. Johnson’s death marks the loss of one of the most significant figures in the creation and evolution of the Minneapolis Sound, a movement that fused funk, rock and soul with a sharp rhythmic edge.

Johnson moved to North Minneapolis when he was a teenager, and by 13 he was deep into drum lessons and absorbing the city’s musical language. Two years later he began teaching himself guitar. He attended Marshall-University High School where he played basketball before studying at the University of Minnesota, but music soon became his primary focus.

He grew up around young talents who would later become the backbone of a global movement. Among them were Morris Day, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and a rising local prodigy named Prince. These early connections created the foundation for what became The Time, the band that helped define Minneapolis music across the 1970s and 1980s.

As the founding drummer of The Time, later known as Morris Day And The Time and the Original 7ven, Johnson shaped the band’s rhythmic identity. His tight, punchy playing drove hits from the band’s early albums The Time in 1981, What Time Is It? in 1982 and Ice Cream Castle in 1984. The chemistry between members of The Time, combined with Prince’s creative direction, helped form the sonic blueprint that would influence generations.

Johnson was part of the Prince-formed group The Family, appearing on their 1985 album of the same name. His musicianship extended beyond percussion, as he established himself as a gifted guitarist. Vocalist Susannah Melvoin described him as a prolific player, noting that breathing for him was the inhale and exhale of his guitar.

He appeared in the 1984 film Purple Rain, playing a fictionalised version of himself, which further cemented his place within the Prince universe.

After The Time initially disbanded, Johnson shifted into production and session work. He contributed drums and guitar to Alexander O’Neal’s hit Innocent, which became his entry point into Flyte Tyme Productions. His work with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis saw him contribute to recordings for Cherrelle, New Edition and Nona Hendryx.

His strongest mainstream success came with Janet Jackson’s Black Cat in 1990, a track he co-produced that reached No. 1 on the Rock and Pop charts and became one of Jackson’s most celebrated songs. Johnson also produced key tracks for Mint Condition, including Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes), which earned major US chart success.

He returned to The Time for the 1990 Prince film Graffiti Bridge and the band’s album Pandemonium before touring with Morris Day again. Over the following decades he remained an active guitarist, producer and session player.

Johnson performed at the Grammy Awards with Rihanna in 2008 and later participated in major tributes after Prince’s death. His long-promised solo album, Get Experienced, finally appeared in 2021.

In 2022 he co-founded the Minneapolis Sound Museum with his long-term partner Marty Bragg and her daughter. The museum was created to protect the history of the Minneapolis Sound and to give future generations access to the culture that shaped the movement. Johnson wrote passionately about wanting the museum to honour the artists and community that created a musical legacy recognised worldwide.

On his 69th birthday, Johnson reflected on his life, crediting his early experiences at a community centre called The Way as the place where he developed the confidence to pursue music. Two days later he passed away.

Jellybean Johnson leaves behind seven children, lifelong friends and a global community of musicians influenced by his work. His drumming, guitar playing, songwriting and production shaped countless recordings across five decades. His dedication to preserving the Minneapolis Sound ensured that the story of the movement will remain accessible to future audiences.

His family said he loved Minneapolis, his friends and the community that gave him his path. The music world has lost one of its most foundational creators, whose legacy continues through every artist influenced by the sound he helped build.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)