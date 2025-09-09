Jesse Welles Plugs In Down Under: “Down Under the Powerlines” Tour Set for January–February 2026 - Noise11.com

American songwriter Jesse Welles will bring his acclaimed folk-rock to Australian audiences for the first time in 2026.

The Down Under the Powerlines tour will see the Arkansas native perform five shows across the country in January and February. Known for his raw storytelling, biting social commentary and heartfelt ballads, Welles has built a reputation as one of the most fearless new voices in contemporary folk music.

Armed with nothing more than a guitar and a sharp turn of phrase, Welles draws comparisons to the great troubadours of Dylan, Guthrie and Prine. His songs touch on politics, society and the human condition, often delivered with humour and an unflinching honesty that resonates long after the final note.

From packed clubs to festival stages, Welles has won audiences with his intensity and his ability to turn everyday struggles into vivid portraits. His music, which has reached millions of listeners around the world, has also seen him share stages with some of rock’s most powerful live acts.

Australia will now get its first taste of that energy when Welles arrives for his debut run of shows. Presented by Love Police, the tour promises an evening of songs, stories and soul-baring honesty from one of the most compelling songwriters of his generation.

Jesse Welles began performing under the name Jeh Sea Wells in the early 2010s, releasing lo-fi recordings online that hinted at a restless creativity. He then formed the band Dead Indian in 2012, releasing two albums and an EP before the group split in 2015.

That same year, he launched a new project, Cosmic-American, which was short-lived but further broadened his songwriting scope.

By 2017, Welles stepped forward under the single name Welles, releasing the Codeine EP and the full-length Red Trees and White Trashes the following year. These records mixed gritty rock with confessional songwriting and introduced him to a wider international audience.

From 2023 onwards, Welles began performing under his full name, focusing on stripped-back folk songs that addressed social and political themes with sharp wit and heartfelt urgency. His acoustic-driven releases and live performances have since positioned him among the most vital new songwriters of the decade.

Jesse Welles – Down Under the Powerlines 2026 Tour Dates

January

28 – Crowbar, Brisbane

30 – Factory Theatre, Sydney

February

2 – The Corner, Melbourne

4 – Unibar, Adelaide

6 – Freo Social Club, Perth

Presale: Thursday September 11, 10am–11pm (local time)

General On Sale: Friday September 12, 10am

