Jesus Jones Release Philosophical New Single ‘All Falls To Me' Ahead Of New Album Twilight - Noise11 Music News

Jesus Jones have unveiled ‘All Falls To Me’, the second single from their first studio album in eight years, *Twilight*, with frontman Mike Edwards using the song and its accompanying video to explore the philosophical concept of solipsism while reflecting on uncertainty, ageing and change.

by Paul Cashmere

Jesus Jones have released ‘All Falls To Me’, the second preview of their forthcoming album Twilight, due on 21 September 2026. The track follows last month’s ‘Shot In The Chevy’ and showcases another stylistic shift for the British alternative rock band, blending flamenco-inspired guitar passages with electronic rhythms. The accompanying video places singer Mike Edwards at the centre of a universe he appears unable to control, reflecting the song’s exploration of the philosophical idea of solipsism.

The release offers a broader insight into Twilight, the band’s eighth studio album and their first full-length collection since Passages and Voyages were issued in 2018. It also marks a significant return for a group whose influence stretched well beyond the alternative rock scene during the early 1990s, when Doubt established Jesus Jones as one of Britain’s most internationally successful bands.

Musically, ‘All Falls To Me’ opens in unexpected fashion with a flamenco guitar introduction before shifting into electronic textures, tribal percussion and angular rhythms that have long been associated with the band’s sound.

Edwards said the guitar work was inspired by The Police guitarist Andy Summers.

“He’s a consummate guitarist,” Edwards said. “Some of his techniques always have me wishing I had thirteen fingers on each hand. I’ve no idea how he did what he did. But ‘All Falls…’ is me trying, and probably failing, to approximate some of those moments where he took my breath away, with his playing.”

The song’s lyrics examine the concept of solipsism, the philosophical belief that one’s own mind is the only certainty of existence. Edwards said the idea becomes increasingly uncomfortable when viewed through the lens of a world facing multiple challenges.

“The song is a hymn to solipsism, really,” he said. “If the world really is supposed to revolve around you, as that singular entity, it’s not hard to think that you are making the most appalling mess of it all. Yes, I’m in charge, but honestly, I wish I wasn’t, as it’s all going so badly wrong.”

The accompanying video extends that theme, depicting Edwards wrestling with the notion that if he alone controls the universe, he is doing a remarkably poor job of managing it.

Across Twilight, Jesus Jones continue to challenge expectations by moving between contrasting musical approaches. The album incorporates electronic rock, industrial textures, melodic pop, country influences and flamenco guitar while lyrically examining ageing, uncertainty and personal reflection.

Edwards said the project grew directly from the band’s recent reunion with audiences during an extensive world tour celebrating 35 years together.

“We celebrated our thirty-fifth anniversary with a world tour, throughout 2023 and 2024,” Edwards said. “It was such a joyous occasion, reconnecting with the fans who’d been with us, sometimes every step of that journey. But what really made me think was seeing how their lives had shifted, grown, and developed. And it did make me realise that sometimes the world moves on, whilst musicians are expected to stay exactly where they are.”

He added that the objective was not simply to recreate the band’s earlier sound.

“I wanted to still be us but at the same time, to be different, to be more like us now, like the band we’d grown to become.”

Formed in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire in 1988, Jesus Jones emerged as one of the defining British alternative acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their debut album Liquidizer established the band with songs including ‘Info Freako’ and ‘Never Enough’, before the breakthrough success of 1991’s Doubt.

That album reached No. 1 in the UK and produced the international hit ‘Right Here, Right Now’, which became a global success and earned Grammy Award nominations for both the single and the album. Follow-up singles ‘Real, Real, Real’ and ‘International Bright Young Thing’ further cemented the band’s commercial standing, while their success in the United States culminated in winning Best New Artist at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.

Subsequent albums Perverse, Already and London demonstrated an ongoing willingness to experiment musically, before an extended recording hiatus. The band resumed releasing new material with Passages and Voyages in 2018, setting the stage for Twilight.

Later this year Jesus Jones will also celebrate the enduring legacy of Doubt with a UK tour performing the album in full. Reflecting on its longevity, Edwards said, “If you’d have told me, while I was writing it, that I’d still be performing material from that album thirty-five years later, I would have told you that you were stark, raving mad.”

With Twilight, Jesus Jones are balancing nostalgia with new ideas, revisiting the questioning spirit that defined their breakthrough years while continuing to expand the musical palette that has characterised the band’s career.

Jesus Jones – Twilight Tracklisting

All Falls To Me

Carry The Years Lightly

Still Smiling

When It Comes To You

Shot In The Chevy

Brief Flashes Of Light

Words In A Book

Animal Instinct

This House

This Perfect Place

Bad Zoo Rescue

Jesus Jones – Doubt 35th Anniversary Tour 2026

November 25, Southend, Chinnerys

November 26, London, Dingwalls

November 27, Derby, Flowerpot

November 28, Hertford, Corn Exchange

November 29, Southampton, The Brook

December 2, Gloucester, Guildhall

December 3, Newcastle, Cluny

December 4, Glasgow, Classic Grand

December 5, Dundee, Music Hall

December 6, Carlisle, Fire Station

December 8, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

December 9, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

December 10, Bristol, Thekla

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now.

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