Jimmy Barnes To Headline MotoGP At Phillip Island - Noise11 Music News

Jimmy Barnes will return to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix stage for the first time in more than 30 years when he headlines the Saturday night entertainment at the 2026 MotoGP at Phillip Island.

by Paul Cashmere

Jimmy Barnes has been announced as the headline entertainment for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, with the Australian rock veteran set to perform on Saturday 24 October following a full day of MotoGP racing. The concert is included with Saturday event tickets and marks Barnes’ first performance at the Grand Prix since 1993.

The announcement reunites one of Australia’s most enduring live performers with an event that has long been associated with both international motorsport and Australian music. Barnes’ appearance comes as organisers continue to expand the fan experience beyond the racing itself, combining live entertainment with the premier motorcycle racing event on the Australian calendar.

Barnes’ performance will take place as the sun sets over the Bass Coast, with organisers promising a set spanning more than four decades of music. His catalogue includes songs such as Working Class Man and Flame Trees, alongside material from both his solo career and his years fronting Cold Chisel.

The appearance follows another significant period in Barnes’ recording career. His 21st studio album Defiant, released in June last year, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, extending his record to 22 career chart-topping albums across his solo work and releases with Cold Chisel. The album was followed by a national tour that sold out around Australia.

For Barnes, the event also carries personal significance. His previous MotoGP appearance came in 1993 when the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix was temporarily staged at Eastern Creek in Sydney, where he performed as part of his Sweat It Out tour.

“There’s something magical that happens when you put fast motorbikes and fast music on the same bill, the event can turn into something that moves the senses,” Barnes said.

“MotoGP audiences and myself go way back, since Wayne Gardner took me for a spin around Phillip Island so many years ago, and to get the opportunity to play at the Island’s final GP will be a huge honour.”

Barnes has maintained one of the busiest touring schedules in Australian music across several decades. Since emerging as the frontman of Cold Chisel in the 1970s, he has built an equally successful solo career while remaining a major draw on the live circuit.

He was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame with Cold Chisel in 1993 before receiving a second induction as a solo artist in 2005, making him one of only a handful of Australian musicians to receive the honour twice.

The concert is included with Saturday MotoGP admission, with adult Island Pass tickets starting from $75. Organisers have also confirmed extended Catch-a-Coach departure times from Phillip Island after the performance, along with additional services to Cowes, allowing fans to remain at the circuit after the day’s racing concludes.

Victorian Minister for Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the event would combine two major Australian attractions.

“It’s great to have Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes heading to Phillip Island for the MotoGP. Bringing together world-class motorsport and one of Australia’s most iconic live performers is a fantastic result for fans and for the Bass Coast region.”

The 24 October performance adds another major live music event to the MotoGP weekend, with Barnes set to close Saturday’s racing program before attention turns to the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.

Ticket Details

Saturday tickets, including the Jimmy Barnes concert, are available from the MotoGP Australia website.

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