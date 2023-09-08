Jimmy Fallon Is This Month’s Lizzo - Noise11.com

Just a month after Lizzo was outed for her treatment of co-workers, we now learn Jimmy Fallon is a bit of a c*nt as well.

Rolling Stone writer Krystie Yandoli has written a detailed exposé of the goings on at the Fallon show with a worksite described as “toxic” with facts sourced from 16 former and current staff members of the show.

In August it was revealed Lizzo was being sued by her dancers over sexual harassment.

“I spoke to 16 current and former staffers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They say their mental health was impacted because of their alleged mistreatment behind the scenes,” Yandoli said on her socials.

In the article Fallon is portrayed as an ego out of control who treated staff like shit and could lash out at his colleagues without notice. Staff reportedly “walked on eggshells” around him and to quote the article “if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked.”

The Rolling Stone article mentions staff members who were in therapy but does not name any other them.

Fallon apologised to staffers via a Zoom call following the Rolling Stone allegations.

Fallon is reported to have said on the call, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad.

“Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends … I feel so bad I can’t even tell you,”

“I want the show to be fun, it should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

