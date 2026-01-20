Joey Valence & Brae Announce Australia And New Zealand Return For April 2026 - Noise11.com

The genre-bending American duo will bring their high-energy live show back to the region with dates locked in across New Zealand and Australia this April.

by Paul Cashmere

Joey Valence & Brae are set to return to Australia and New Zealand in April 2026, confirming a five-date tour that will take in Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. Presented by Handsome Tours, Astral People and Laneway Presents, the announcement marks the duo’s first visit to the region since the release of their latest album Hyperyouth and continues their steady rise from underground favourites to international touring act.

Hailing from State College, Pennsylvania, Joey Valence & Brae, Joseph Bertolino and Braedan Lugue, have built a reputation on an explosive blend of hip hop, punk attitude and pop culture obsession. Their music thrives on dense beats, call-and-response hooks and references drawn from video games, internet culture and the shared language of Gen Z. That approach has helped them connect with a global audience without diluting the intensity that first set them apart.

The duo’s breakthrough arrived in 2022 with the single Punk Tactics, a track that became a viral phenomenon and introduced Joey Valence & Brae to listeners well beyond the underground. The song’s impact was amplified by its DIY ethos, including a music video filmed entirely on a Nintendo DSi, and its later appearance in a major Street Fighter teaser, which pushed their sound into mainstream pop culture spaces. From that point, their trajectory accelerated rapidly.

Joey Valence & Brae first met during their freshman year at Pennsylvania State University, where a shared love of hip hop, punk and absurdist humour sparked a creative partnership. Early releases like Crank It Up and the The Underground Sound EP laid the groundwork for their aesthetic, combining throwback influences with modern production and a sense of playful chaos. That foundation would carry through to their debut album Punk Tactics, released in September 2023, which consolidated their reputation as one of the most distinctive new voices in American hip hop.

Touring has played a critical role in their rise. Appearances at major US festivals and high-profile support slots, including dates alongside Sum 41 on their final tour, exposed Joey Valence & Brae to broader rock and alternative audiences. Their live shows became known for their physicality and audience engagement, translating the raw energy of their recordings into immersive performances that thrive on movement and interaction.

Their second album No Hands, released in June 2024, expanded their sound and featured collaborations with artists including Z-Trip, Terror Reid and Danny Brown. Later that year, the duo also crossed into the Australian electronic sphere with their appearance on Pendulum’s Napalm, further cementing their relevance beyond hip hop circles and strengthening their connection with local audiences ahead of their return.

In 2025, Joey Valence & Brae entered a new phase with the release of their third studio album Hyperyouth, their first project issued through RCA. The album reflected a sharpening of their identity, pairing maximalist production with a renewed focus on youth culture, momentum and creative freedom. Singles including Clover with IDK and Wassup with JPEGMafia underscored their ability to collaborate without losing their core personality.

The April 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour arrives at a moment when Joey Valence & Brae are operating at full momentum. Their catalogue now spans three albums, multiple EPs and a growing list of collaborations, while their fanbase continues to expand across platforms and borders. For audiences in this part of the world, the shows offer a chance to experience a live act that thrives on intensity, humour and collective release.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Joey Valence & Brae Australia And New Zealand 2026 Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours

Thu 6 April 2026, Auckland, Powerstation

Sat 11 April 2026, Melbourne, Forum

Wed 15 April 2026, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sat 18 April 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wed 22 April 2026, Perth, Metro City

