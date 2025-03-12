John Lennon ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ Movie To Screen Internationally in April - Noise11.com

John Lennon’s ‘One To One: John & Yoko’, the 2024 Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards documentary, can be seen in cinemas internationally in April.

The movie is focused from the only full-length concert Lennon ever had filmed. The One To One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden in August 1972 was a charity event John & Yoko put together to raise money for the children of Willowbrook Institute on Staten Island.

On 30 August 1972 John and Yoko performed an afternoon and an evening show at Madison Square Garden in the heart of Manhattan.

The setlist was:

Power to the People (single, 1970)

New York City (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

It’s So Hard (from Imagine, 1971)

Move on Fast (from Yoko’s Approximately Infinite Universe, 1973)

Woman Is the Nigger of the World (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Sisters, O Sisters (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Well Well Well (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Born in a Prison (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Instant Karma! (single, 1970)

Mother (from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970)

We’re All Water (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Come Together (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Imagine (from Imagine, 1971)

Hirake (from Yoko’s Fly, 1971)

Cold Turkey (single, 1969)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking for Her Hand in the Snow)

Hound Dog (Big Mama Thornton cover)

Give Peace a Chance (single, 1969)

The film also covers the life of John & Yoko Lennon from 1971 to 1973.

The recording of the concert was released in 1986 as the John Lennon live album ‘Live In New York City’.

John & Yoko’s son Sean Lennon worked on the doco with McDonald. He said, “Kevin’s documentary brings completely fresh insight into my parents’ lives during their Bank Street and early New York years, showing first hand their unwavering dedication to promoting peace and non-violence during a turbulent era of unrest, corruption and unnecessary war.”

On August 30, 1972, in New York City, John Lennon played his only full-length show after leaving The Beatles, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, a rollicking, dazzling performance from him and Yoko Ono. Oscar®️-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald’s riveting documentary takes that legendary musical event and uses it as the starting point to explore eighteen defining months in the lives of John and Yoko. By 1971 the couple was newly arrived in the United States— living in a tiny apartment in Greenwich Village and watching a huge amount of American television. The film uses a riotous mélange of American TV to conjure the era through what the two would have been seeing on the screen: the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, Cronkite, The Waltons. As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera exposé they watched on TV. Filmed in a meticulously faithful reproduction of the NYC apartment the duo shared, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO offers a bold new take on a seminal time in the lives of two of history’s most influential artists.

Dates for the UK, USA and Europe have gone on sale.

