John Lennon Reissue For 2025 Will Be 9 Disc Live Box Set - Noise11.com

The estate of John Lennon is working on a live box set for later in 2025.

The Lennon estate is releasing a 4 track EP ‘POWER TO THE PEOPLE – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972’ for Record Store Day on 12 April and has confirmed that “the audio of the concerts will be released later this year as a boxed set”. Also, the films of the concerts have been re-edited and will also be released in 2025.

With an expected 9-disc live Lennon box set, the content of the two concerts is nowhere near enough music to fill the box. If the box focuses on Lennon live in 1972, additional material may be the performances from the week John & Yoko hosted The Mike Douglas Show in Philadelphia. At the time, Mike Douglas had the number one talk show in America on daytime television.

The Douglas shows included the performances ‘It’s So Hard’ (from Imagine) on 31 January 1972; ‘Midsummer New York’ (from Yoko Ono ‘Fly’) on 1 February, 1972; ‘Sisters, O Sisters’ (from Sometime In New York City) plus ‘Memphis, Tennessee’ and Johnny B. Goode’ (with Chuck Berry) on 2 February, 1972; ‘Imagine’ (from ‘Imagine’) on 4 February, 1972; and ‘The Luck of The Irish’ (from Sometime In New York City) and ‘Sakura’ (by Yoko) on 7 February 1972.

Additional John & Yoko 1972 performances were ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at the National Peace Coalition Rally at Duffy Square in New York on 22 April; and ‘Woman Is The Nigger of the World’ and ‘We’re All Water’ on the Dick Cavett Show in New York on 26 May 1972.

John and Yoko performed the One To One shows, two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, both on 30 August 1972 (matinee and evening).

The concerts also included performances from Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Melanie Safka and Sha Na Na. These performances remain unreleased.

Afternoon Show:

Power to the People (single, 1970)

New York City (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

It’s So Hard (from Imagine, 1971)

Move on Fast (from Yoko’s Approximately Infinite Universe, 1973)

Woman Is the Nigger of the World (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Sisters, O Sisters (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Well Well Well (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Born in a Prison (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Instant Karma! (single, 1970)

Mother (from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970)

We’re All Water (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Come Together (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Imagine (from Imagine, 1971)

Hirake (from Yoko’s Fly, 1971)

Cold Turkey (single, 1969)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking for Her Hand in the Snow) (from Live Peace In Toronto, 1969)

Hound Dog (Big Mama Thornton cover)

Give Peace a Chance (single, 1969)

Evening Show:

Power to the People (single, 1970)

New York City (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

It’s So Hard (from Imagine, 1971)

Move on Fast (from Yoko’s Approximately Infinite Universe, 1973)

Woman Is the Nigger of the World (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Sisters, O Sisters (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Well Well Well (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Instant Karma! (single, 1970)

Mother (from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970)

We’re All Water (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Come Together (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Imagine (from Imagine, 1971)

Cold Turkey (single, 1969)

Hound Dog (Big Mama Thornton cover)

Give Peace a Chance (single, 1969)

Songs from the One To One concerts were released as ‘John Lennon Live In New York City’ in 1986.

Track Listing

New York City

It’s So Hard

Woman Is The Nigger Of The World

Well, Well, Well

Instant Karma (We All Shine On)

Mother

Come Together

Imagine

Cold Turkey

Hound Dog

Give Peace A Chance

A VHS video release, also in 1986, featured the additional tracks ‘Power To The people’, ‘Sisters, O Sisters’ and ‘Born In A Prison’.

The performers at the concert were:

• John Lennon – vocals, rhythm guitar, piano, Wurlitzer 200a electric piano

• Yoko Ono – vocals, piano, Wurlitzer 200a electric piano, percussion

• Jim Keltner – drums

• Elephant’s Memory:

• Wayne ‘Tex’ Gabriel – lead guitar

• Gary Van Scyoc – bass guitar

• John Ward – bass guitar

• Stan Bronstein – saxophone

• Adam Ippolito – piano

• Richard Frank Jr. – drums

The Stevie Wonder setlist at the show was:

For Once in My Life (from For Once In My Life, 1968)

If You Really Love Me (from Where I’m Coming From, 1971)

Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You) (from Music of My Mind, 1972)

Heaven Help Us All (from Signed, Sealed & Delivered, 1970)

Superstition (from Talking Book, 1972)

Keep On Running (from Music of My Mind, 1972)

The only other 1972 John & Yoko appearance was on 4 September 1972 for the Jerry Lewis telethon. They performance ‘Imagine’ (from Imagine), ‘Now Or Never’ (from Yoko’s Approximately Infinite Universe) and ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

‘John Lennon One To One’ is not screening in Australia this week as it is in the rest of the world. For some weird reason the Australia release has been delayed so the documentary can screen at the Sydney Film Festival in June.

John’s final public performance was on 28 November, 1974 with Elton John at Madison Square Garden when they performed ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’ (from Walls and Bridges), ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ (from The Beatles ‘Sgt Pepper) and ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (from The Beatles ‘Please Please Me’).

What came next was John’s final performance in 1975 performance at a private function, a Salute to Sir Lew Grade, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York where he performance ‘Slippin and Slidin’, ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Imagine’.

The 1974 and 1975 performances will unlikely be included on the 2025 box set. However, maybe the live tracks from 1972’s Sometime In New York City’ recorded with Frank Zappa on 6 June 1971 (late show) may be included.

The Zappa tracks were:

Well (Baby Please Don’t Go’

Jamrag (aka King Kong)

Scumbag

Au

The Zappa tracks were performed with the Lennons as the encore for the second Frank show at Fillmore East that day.

John and Yoko’s 1969 live recording credited to Plastic Ono Band were released on the 1969 album ‘Live Peace In Toronto 1969’.

The tracklisting was:

Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins cover)

Money (That’s What I Want) (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Dizzy Miss Lizzy (from The Beatles, Help!, 1965)

Yer Blues (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Cold Turkey (single 1969)

Give Peace A Chance (single 1969)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking for Her Hand in the Snow) (b-side of Give Peace A Chance)

John John ‘Lets Hope For Peace)

The Lennon reissues usually happen in October around the time of John’s birthday.

