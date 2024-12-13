John Lennon One To One Concert Is Coming For 2025 - Noise11.com

Sean Lennon has confirmed to the BBC’s Chris Hawkins that a complete concert from the 1972 John and Yoko ‘One To One’ show from 30 August 1972 at Madison Square Garden will be released in 2025.

An 11-track cutdown version of the concert was released as the 1986 live album ‘John Lennon In New York City’ but some John tracks and all Yoko tracks were missing from that release. There was a VHS version with some of the Yoko tracks added in but that version still only featured 14 of the 18 songs in the concerts setlist.

On 30 August 1972 John and Yoko performed an afternoon and an evening show at Madison Square Garden in the heart of Manhattan.

The setlist was:

Power to the People (single, 1970)

New York City (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

It’s So Hard (from Imagine, 1971)

Move on Fast (from Yoko’s Approximately Infinite Universe, 1973)

Woman Is the Nigger of the World (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Sisters, O Sisters (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Well Well Well (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Born in a Prison (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Instant Karma! (single, 1970)

Mother (from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970)

We’re All Water (from Sometime In New York City, 1972)

Come Together (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Imagine (from Imagine, 1971)

Hirake (from Yoko’s Fly, 1971)

Cold Turkey (single, 1969)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking for Her Hand in the Snow)

Hound Dog (Big Mama Thornton cover)

Give Peace a Chance (single, 1969)

The 2024 Lennon release was the ‘Mind Games’ box set originally released 51 years earlier in 1973. 2024 marked the 50th anniversary of ‘Walls and Bridges’. At some age, maybe also in 2025, a 50th anniversary edition of that album would make sense, following on from the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’, ‘Imagine’ and ‘Mind Games’ boxes. John’s covers record ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ will also clock up a 50th anniversary in February 2025.

Missing from the reissues is a ‘Something In New York City’ box which was also 1972 around the same time as the One To One concert.

Chris Hawkins did not elaborate with Sean about the context of the One To One 2025 release. Making it part of a ‘Sometime In New York City’ box set would make a lot of sense.

