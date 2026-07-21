John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers With Eric Clapton: Blues Breakers Marks 60 Years As A Landmark Blues Rock Album - Noise11 Music News

Sixty years after its release, Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton, widely known as The Beano Album, remains one of the defining recordings in British blues and an album that helped reshape the sound of electric guitar in rock music.

by Paul Cashmere

Released by Decca Records in the UK in 1966 and London Records in the United States, Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton reached its 60th anniversary as one of the most influential blues rock albums ever recorded. The record paired bandleader John Mayall with a then 21 year old Eric Clapton and introduced a guitar driven sound that would influence generations of musicians while establishing Clapton as one of Britain’s leading guitarists.

The album represented a pivotal moment for both artists and for British blues. It was John Mayall’s second album with the Bluesbreakers and the first to feature Clapton following his departure from The Yardbirds. While Mayall had originally intended to capture the band’s live performances on record, technical problems with recordings made at London’s Flamingo Club forced a change of plans. Instead, the group entered Decca Studios in West Hampstead in May 1966 to create what became one of the era’s defining studio albums.

Produced by Mike Vernon and engineered by Gus Dudgeon, the sessions captured a blend of authentic American blues traditions and an emerging British rock approach. The album combined interpretations of songs by Otis Rush, Freddie King, Robert Johnson, Mose Allison, Ray Charles and Little Walter with original material written by Mayall and Clapton.

Much of the album’s reputation centres on Clapton’s guitar work. During the sessions he played a sunburst Gibson Les Paul Standard through an overdriven Marshall amplifier, producing a tone that became one of the most copied sounds in rock history. The guitar itself, later nicknamed the “Beano” or “Blues Breaker” Les Paul, was stolen later in 1966 and has never been publicly recovered, becoming one of music’s enduring mysteries.

While Clapton’s playing dominates many of the performances, the album was very much a band effort. John Mayall contributed vocals, piano, Hammond organ and harmonica, while bassist John McVie and drummer Hughie Flint formed the group’s rhythm section. Additional brass arrangements featuring Alan Skidmore, Johnny Almond and Derek Healey expanded the sound on selected tracks during post production.

Among the album’s highlights are versions of “All Your Love”, “Hide Away”, “Parchman Farm”, “Steppin’ Out” and “Ramblin’ On My Mind”. The latter also marked Clapton’s first recorded lead vocal after previously contributing only backing and shared vocals with The Yardbirds.

The album’s cover became almost as famous as the music itself. Photographer David Wedgbury captured Clapton sitting and reading the British children’s comic The Beano near London’s Old Kent Road. The image led fans to nickname the record “The Beano Album”. In his autobiography, Clapton explained that he chose to read the comic during the photo session because he was feeling deliberately uncooperative.

Commercially, the album reached No. 6 on the UK Albums Chart and has since been certified Gold in the United Kingdom. Critical appreciation has only grown over the decades. It was ranked No. 195 in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in both 2003 and the revised 2012 edition, while Colin Larkin placed it at No. 391 in All Time Top 1000 Albums. Robert Dimery also included the record in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Its influence extends well beyond its chart performance. The album is frequently cited as one of the recordings that established the template for blues based rock guitar, inspiring players from the late 1960s onwards. The pairing of a Gibson Les Paul and an overdriven Marshall amplifier became one of the defining combinations in rock music, shaping the sound of countless artists in the decades that followed.

The album has also remained an important part of Decca’s catalogue through a series of expanded reissues. A 1998 European remaster presented both mono and stereo versions of the original album, while a 2001 American edition added the non album singles “Lonely Years” and “Bernard Jenkins”. In 2006, Decca celebrated the album’s 40th anniversary with a deluxe two disc edition featuring BBC sessions, contemporary singles and previously issued live recordings from the Flamingo Club.

Although John Mayall died in 2024, his influence on British blues remains immeasurable. Through the Bluesbreakers he provided an early platform for musicians including Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor and John McVie, helping shape the future of British rock. Sixty years after Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton first appeared in record shops, it continues to stand as one of the essential recordings that bridged American blues traditions with the emerging sound of British rock.

Tracklisting

All Your Love

Hide Away

Little Girl

Another Man

Double Crossing Time

What’d I Say

Key To Love

Parchman Farm

Have You Heard

Ramblin’ On My Mind

Steppin’ Out

It Ain’t Right

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