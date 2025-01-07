 ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Was The Fizzer of 2024 - Noise11.com
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Was The Fizzer of 2024

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2025

in News

The high profile, big budget ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga was the box office flop of 2024.

The much anticipated follow-up to Phoenix’s brilliant role of Arthur Fleck, the Joker in 2019’s ‘Joker’ was a disappointment. The 2019 movie grossed over $1 billion. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ did do a reasonable $206,102,722 at the box office but that was off the enthusiasm for the second movie based on the success of the first movie. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ struggled after the first week on screens and consistent bad reviews.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ broke the tradition of the Batman franchise and turned a psychological thriller into a musical. Both movies were directed by Todd Phillips, who had previously made a credible remake of ‘A Star Is Born’ with Lady Gaga. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ was just off the rails. It was a trainwreck from the start.

2025 Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser took aim at the movie in her monologue. Of the movie she said, “Some people complained it was ruined by the images on the screen and the sounds that accompanied them. I’m sorry, ‘Joker 2.’ Where is their table? Oh, they’re not here. That’s right.”
The movie was not nominated for any awards.

