 Jo Koy Responds To Taylor Swift Joke Reaction - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jo Koy Responds To Taylor Swift Joke Reaction

by Music-News.com on January 9, 2024

in News

Jo Koy has responded to Taylor Swift’s reaction to a joke he made while hosting the Golden Globes.

During the annual award ceremony, the comedian joked about the singer’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and the coverage of her attendance at his football games.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift,” the host quipped while on stage.

The camera then cut to Swift, who appeared unamused as she pressed her lips together before taking a sip of wine.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Billboard’s Golden Globes afterparty, the comedian commented on Taylor’s reaction.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he told the outlet. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

In a separate interview with Extra, Jo insisted that the joke was a “compliment”.

“It was a compliment, like she could be more intimate tonight, that’s all,” he explained.

During an interview with Time magazine in December, Swift stated that she has “no idea” how often she is being filmed when she attends Travis’s football games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Taylor added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Take That
Take That Las Vegas Residency Given Go Ahead

Take That's Las Vegas residency has been given the green light.

10 hours ago
Sophie Ellis-Baxtor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Lands Back In UK Top 10

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor re-enters the UK Top 10 today for the first time in 22 years at Number 8, thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack to writer-director Emerald Fennell’s erotic psychological thriller Saltburn. The 2001 disco banger – which originally peaked at Number 2 – has enjoyed its highest-ever week of streams in the UK as a result. More on that below.

1 day ago
Nicole Scherzinger: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger to Make Broadway Debut In ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls is set to make her Broadway debut in the Sunset Boulevard musical.

4 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Postpones Vegas Shows Due To Illness

Christina Aguilera has postponed two Las Vegas shows after coming down with the flu.

4 days ago
Iggy Azalea, music news, Photo, Noise11
Iggy Azalea Says She Is Done With the Music Industry

Iggy Azalea has seemingly quit the music industry.

5 days ago
Zoe and Ashok of Cradle of Filth from their Instagram
Cradle of Filth Members To Marry

Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda and Zoe Marie Federoff of Cradle of Filth have announced they will be married.

5 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Have Brandi Carlile and Elton John Recorded A Sneaky Album Together?

Sir Elton John has seemingly recorded an album with Brandi Carlile.

5 days ago