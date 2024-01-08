Jo Koy Responds To Taylor Swift Joke Reaction - Noise11.com

Jo Koy has responded to Taylor Swift’s reaction to a joke he made while hosting the Golden Globes.

During the annual award ceremony, the comedian joked about the singer’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and the coverage of her attendance at his football games.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift,” the host quipped while on stage.

The camera then cut to Swift, who appeared unamused as she pressed her lips together before taking a sip of wine.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Billboard’s Golden Globes afterparty, the comedian commented on Taylor’s reaction.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he told the outlet. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

In a separate interview with Extra, Jo insisted that the joke was a “compliment”.

“It was a compliment, like she could be more intimate tonight, that’s all,” he explained.

During an interview with Time magazine in December, Swift stated that she has “no idea” how often she is being filmed when she attends Travis’s football games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Taylor added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

