'Marlon Williams: Two Worlds – Ngā Ao E Rua’ will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival - Noise11.com

The Marlon Williams documentary ‘Marlon Williams: Two Worlds – Ngā Ao E Rua’ will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.
MIFF posts:
Marlon Williams: Two Worlds – Ngā Ao E Rua – chronicles the artistic process across four years of one of Aotearoa’s most beloved artists, Marlon Williams, as he sets out on his most ambitious musical project yet: creating an album sung entirely in te reo Māori. Director Ursula
Grace Williams follows the troubadour from the tranquillity of the South Island to his adopted home of Melbourne – and onwards to tours around the world and back, where he duets with Lorde, Aldous Harding and Florence Welch (of Florence and the Machine). Balancing moments of behind-the-scenes levity with remarkable musical sequences built around Williams’ new waiata, this engrossing documentary playfully captures one musician’s poignant personal journey.
Watch the trailer:
MIFF 2025 runs from 7-24 August, 2025
