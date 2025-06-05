Tim Minchin Premieres New Song ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’ - Noise11.com

As we creep closer to the release of Tim Minchin’s ‘TimMichinTimeMachine’ album, Tim has dropped a third preview of the album ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’.

Tim Minchin said: “Of all the tunes on this record that have been reinvented, this one has had the most successful vibe update. I always thought this was a keeper, but now with Evan’s loping groove, and the pure undeniable jank of Jak’s guitar in the chorus… I love it.”

Jak is Jak Housden (The Whitlams, The Badloves). Evan Mannel is on drums and percussion and James Haselwood is on bass.

‘TimMinchinTimeMachine’ is a collection of 11 songs curated out of Tim’s ‘vault’ of songs that went previously unused.

TimMinchinTimeMachine Tracklist

1. Understand It

2. I Wouldn’t Like You

3. Ruby

4. The Song of The Masochist

5. You Grew On Me

6. Dark Side

7. Pop Song

8. Moment of Bliss

9. Rock n Roll Nerd

10. If All You Ever Had Was Love

11. Not Perfect

