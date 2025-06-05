 Tim Minchin Premieres New Song ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’ - Noise11.com
Tim Michin Time Machine

Tim Michin Time Machine

Tim Minchin Premieres New Song ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2025

in News

As we creep closer to the release of Tim Minchin’s ‘TimMichinTimeMachine’ album, Tim has dropped a third preview of the album ‘I Wouldn’t Like You’.

Tim Minchin said: “Of all the tunes on this record that have been reinvented, this one has had the most successful vibe update. I always thought this was a keeper, but now with Evan’s loping groove, and the pure undeniable jank of Jak’s guitar in the chorus… I love it.”

Jak is Jak Housden (The Whitlams, The Badloves). Evan Mannel is on drums and percussion and James Haselwood is on bass.

‘TimMinchinTimeMachine’ is a collection of 11 songs curated out of Tim’s ‘vault’ of songs that went previously unused.

TimMinchinTimeMachine Tracklist
1. Understand It
2. I Wouldn’t Like You
3. Ruby
4. The Song of The Masochist
5. You Grew On Me
6. Dark Side
7. Pop Song
8. Moment of Bliss
9. Rock n Roll Nerd
10. If All You Ever Had Was Love
11. Not Perfect

