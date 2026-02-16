Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce UK Yes Epics, Classics & More Tour - Noise11.com

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Bring Their Celebrated Yes Epics, Classics & More Show Home To The UK This September And October

by Paul Cashmere

Jon Anderson will return to the UK stage in September and October 2026 with The Band Geeks for a run of concerts built around the music of Yes, drawing on the band’s most revered seventies repertoire alongside more recent material from their collaborative albums.

Under the banner Yes Epics, Classics & More, the tour follows extensive American dates that reconnected Anderson with audiences eager to hear the progressive rock canon performed with precision and reverence. Anderson said the prospect of bringing the show home carries particular weight.

“To be back home in the UK performing Yes music with The Band Geeks, who are dedicated Yes fans, is a dream come true for me,” he said. “So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten.”

The alliance between Anderson and The Band Geeks began in earnest after the singer encountered their online performances. Formed out of the podcast Band Geek With Richie Castellano in 2014, the collective built a substantial following through meticulous interpretations of classic rock. Their versions of Yes material stood out, amassing millions of views and eventually catching Anderson’s attention.

Richie Castellano, also known for his work with Blue Öyster Cult, leads the ensemble, which features Chris Clark on keyboards, Andy Ascolese on drums, Phil Castellano on keyboards and guitar, and Matt Beck on guitar. Their musicianship, steeped in the vocabulary of progressive rock, proved a natural fit for Anderson’s distinctive high tenor and expansive songwriting.

Anderson’s history with Yes is foundational to the genre. Born John Roy Anderson in Accrington, Lancashire, he co-founded Yes in 1968 with bassist Chris Squire. The band’s early seventies albums, including The Yes Album, Fragile and Close To The Edge, helped define progressive rock’s structural ambition and spiritual lyricism. Anderson’s voice became inseparable from extended works such as Close To The Edge and Awaken, compositions that remain central to his live set more than five decades on.

After multiple tenures with Yes and a wide-ranging solo career that has included collaborations with Vangelis and numerous progressive contemporaries, Anderson entered a new chapter in 2023 when he first toured with The Band Geeks. The chemistry was immediate. Audiences responded to performances that honoured the intricacy of the original recordings while retaining the spontaneity of live rock performance.

In 2024 the partnership extended into the studio with the release of True, issued through Frontiers Records. The album marked Anderson’s sixteenth solo studio release and his first full-length collaboration with The Band Geeks. It featured extended compositions such as Counties And Countries and the 16-minute Once Upon A Dream, reflecting the long-form architecture associated with Yes’s golden era. The project was preceded by the singles Shine On and True Messenger.

A deluxe double vinyl edition of True is scheduled for Record Store Day in April 2026, featuring alternate artwork and a new version of Build Me An Ocean. The collaboration also produced the 2025 live release Live – Perpetual Change, recorded at The Arcada Theater in Illinois and devoted entirely to classic seventies Yes material.

Anderson, who became a US citizen in 2009, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 as a member of Yes. Despite past health challenges, including respiratory illness that curtailed touring in 2008, he has remained prolific, maintaining a steady creative output and a demanding live schedule into his eighties.

The forthcoming UK dates will take in some of the country’s most prestigious concert halls, offering an environment suited to the scale and subtlety of the repertoire. The setlist is expected to traverse cornerstone Yes epics alongside selections from True and other solo works.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 20 February at 10am via myticket.co.uk.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 15 September 2026, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Thursday 17 September 2026, Bath, Bath Forum

Sunday 20 September 2026, London, London Palladium

Tuesday 22 September 2026, Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 26 September 2026, Manchester, Manchester Opera House

Monday 28 September 2026, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 1 October 2026, Gateshead, The Glasshouse

