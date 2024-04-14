 Jon Bon Jovi Considers Retirement if Voice Issues Don't Improve - Noise11.com
Jon Bon Jovi, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jon Bon Jovi Considers Retirement if Voice Issues Don’t Improve

by Paul Cashmere on April 14, 2024

in News

Jon Bon Jovi will never sing live again if his voice does not fully recover following throat surgery.

His band’s Disney+ documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, goes behind the scenes of their history as well as the singer’s recent operation on an atrophied vocal cord and ongoing rehabilitation.

Bon Jovi had previously indicated he was rehabbing with a view to touring next year, but in an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times he revealed he will retire as a live performer if he feels his singing does not get back up to scratch.

“This is the first time I’m saying this,” Jon said. “If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was…then I’m done.”

Bon Jovi is already singing again in vocal therapy and recorded a new album with his group, but indicated that singing live is a different matter altogether.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road,” he explains. “We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day.

“But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy…put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

The star also confessed that he feels nearer retirement than he’d like, adding: “I’ll be crushed if I can’t sing live again, but what does a quarterback do when faced with the last ball he’ll ever throw? That’s the situation I’m in. I want to look back on 40 years of Bon Jovi, look forward to the new album and appreciate everything. That’s my hope: to find joy in it all.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Choirboys vodka and whiskey
The Choirboys Now Have A Whiskey and a Vodka

The Choirboys have their own whiskey and vodka but its limited to just 250 bottles a piece.

4 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert To Be Released On DVD

The music video edition of Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be released on DVD through Ambition in June.

4 days ago
UB40
UB40 To Tour Australia With Eagle-Eye Cherry

Robin Campbell’s UB40 will return to Australia in October just months after his estranged brother Ali’s UB40 toured the country.

5 days ago
Chris Isaak at A Day On The Green photo by DAVID HARRIS, Mt Duneed, 6 April 2024
Chris Isaak Plays For Final A Day On The Green 2023/2024 Season At Mt Duneed

Chris Isaak’s ability to connect with an audience has made him a perennial entertainer. You don’t have to go to a Chris Isaak show wondering how he’ll be. Since he first came to Australia in 1995, Chris has been delivered equal parts entertainment and musicianship ever since.

April 7, 2024
Walter Trout
Walter Trout and Dee Snider Team Up For ‘I’ve Had Enough’

Blues legend Walter Trout has teamed up with rock legend Dee Snider for ‘I’ve Had Enough’ on Trout’s new album ‘Broken’.

April 4, 2024
Michael Gudinski Ego Soundtrack
‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ Story Heads To 7 and 7plus

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will screen on free-to-air via Channel 7 in Australia on 9 April.

April 3, 2024
Watch Bruce Springsteen “Act” On Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bruce Springsteen made his first cameo acting job (at least I think it is his first, I can’t find another reference anywhere) in Season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

April 3, 2024