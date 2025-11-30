Jonathan Bree And Princess Chelsea Reunite For Dark New Single Live To Dance - Noise11.com

Jonathan Bree has unveiled a new single, Live To Dance, and the release marks another chapter in his long creative partnership with Princess Chelsea. The track arrives as a dark and hypnotic piece of electronic pop, shaped by minimal tones that move with slow force. The mood is stark, the production is spare, and the delivery is intimate.

Live To Dance unfolds with a pulsing synth line that feels like it lurks in the shadows. A reverb heavy Bass VI adds a brooding undercurrent. Bree and Princess Chelsea trade soft vocal lines that circle each other and build a sense of quiet tension. The song appears simple on the surface, yet it carries a deeper narrative that touches on desire, connection, and power.

The song plays with the idea of dance as ritual. Bree uses rhythm as an emotional anchor and pulls the listener toward a central theme of physical contact. Princess Chelsea provides a haunting counterpoint. Their combined tone suggests movement that is both controlled and unrestrained. The track stays understated, but it never loses its rhythmic pressure.

Live To Dance is concise, yet the tension builds across the full arrangement. Bree allows space between the instrumental elements to heighten impact. The production locks into a pattern that feels measured and deliberate. The slow burn approach strengthens the vocal interplay and brings the narrative focus into sharp relief.

The song is accompanied by a new video that explores ideas of fantasy and self reflection. Bree and Princess Chelsea sit in a near empty cinema, watching a fictional noir from the 1960s. Two women dance on the screen while a film villain watches in silence. Bree draws on classic imagery, but he reshapes it through a contemporary lens.

The production references Duran Duran’s The Chauffeur, a long time fascination for Bree. As the reel turns, Bree and Princess Chelsea fall into the same slow choreography that plays on the screen. The final moments blur the line between viewer and subject.

The concept shifts from observation to participation, which mirrors the themes of the song.

The project was created with director Marc Swadel and cinematographer Balázs Weidner. Swadel and Weidner were part of the team behind Duran Duran’s Anniversary video. Swadel has also worked with major acts such as Chemical Brothers on their live film Don’t Think, as well as Sparks and Crowded House.

Jonathan Bree has shaped a unique path through New Zealand’s indie world. Born in 1979, he absorbed early musical influence from his cousin Mark Lyons of The Nudie Suits. Bree first played live at age twelve as the drummer in Lyons’ band The Plaster Saints.

His best known early work came with The Brunettes, which he formed in Auckland in 1998 with Heather Mansfield. The duo built a loyal following across the indie landscape. The band’s early releases, including the Mars Loves Venus EP and the album Holding Hands, Feeding Ducks, played a major role in the emergence of Lil’ Chief Records, the label Bree co founded in 2002 with Scott Mannion of The Tokey Tones.

The Brunettes released a steady run of EPs and albums, and their profile grew through tours with The Shins, Rilo Kiley, The Postal Service, Broken Social Scene, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and Beirut. They also performed at Big Day Out in Australia and New Zealand in 2006. Their track Baby introduced them to UK audiences in 2007 through a major advertising campaign.

Bree continued to expand his creative output through production and arrangement roles. One of his most influential collaborations was Princess Chelsea’s Lil’ Golden Book. Their duet The Cigarette Duet became a viral success, driving global attention to his work.

Bree launched his solo career with The Primrose Path in 2013, followed by A Little Night Music in 2015. His breakthrough single You’re So Cool, from his third album, gained international traction. The video’s masked performance concept became a defining part of his visual identity. It has since passed 35 million views.

Live To Dance adds a new layer to Bree’s catalogue. It also reinforces his long standing partnership with Princess Chelsea, who remains one of New Zealand’s most compelling indie voices.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)