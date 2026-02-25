Jose Gonzalez Announces New Album Against The Dying Of The Light And New Single A Perfect Storm - Noise11.com

Swedish artist Jose Gonzalez has revealed details for his fifth studio album, Against The Dying Of The Light, which is led by the driving new track A Perfect Storm.

by Paul Cashmere

Jose Gonzalez has confirmed his return with a brand new single titled A Perfect Storm, serving as the first taste of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Against The Dying Of The Light. The forthcoming record is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, through the City Slang label, marking his first collection of original material in over four years.

The new track, A Perfect Storm, finds Jose Gonzalez exploring the anxieties of the modern technological age. The song features his signature rhythmic fingerpicking, which gradually builds toward a distorted peak while maintaining the intimacy of his vocal delivery. According to the artist, the track acts as a warning regarding what AI experts often call a race to lose control. Jose Gonzalez captures the tension of our current era, sitting between a sense of awe and the underlying anxiety of rapid progress.

The history of Jose Gonzalez is one of unique transitions. Born in 1978 in the Haga district of Gothenburg, Sweden, he was raised by Argentine parents who had fled their home country following the 1976 military coup. His upbringing was filled with Latin folk and pop music, with Cuban singer, songwriter Silvio Rodriguez being a notable influence. Despite his later reputation for quiet folk, his musical journey began in the Gothenburg hardcore punk scene. He performed in bands such as Back Against The Wall, influenced by Black Flag and the Misfits, and later played bass for Renascence throughout the mid-nineties.

Academic pursuits also played a significant role in his early life. Jose Gonzalez earned a Master of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Gothenburg. He was even enrolled in a PhD program for biochemistry before the success of his music career led him to shift his focus entirely. His debut album, Veneer, was released in 2003 while he was still a student. That record became a global phenomenon, eventually achieving platinum status in the United Kingdom and Sweden, while earning gold certification here in Australia.

The new album, Against The Dying Of The Light, acts as a sister volume to his 2021 release, Local Valley. Across the thirteen tracks, Jose Gonzalez continues to examine humanity and our collective future through his contemplative, acoustic songcraft. He cites the work of thinkers such as Yuval Harari, Steven Pinker, and Jonathan Haidt as major influences on the record’s themes. The songs touch upon moral philosophy, game theory, and the various narratives we use to explain our existence in an increasingly complex world.

The album also features a lighter side, exemplified by the Spanish-language single Pajarito. That track was written for his son, Mateo, and features a music video that blends Swedish folk art with artificial intelligence. Jose Gonzalez describes the album as a reflection on our times, noting that we are currently navigating between incredible progress and the threat of dystopia. He intends for these lyrics to inspire engagement and collaboration to solve collective problems while honouring enlightenment values.

Jose Gonzalez has maintained a strong relationship with Australian audiences since his first visit in 2005. His most recent appearances in the country included sold out performances at the Sydney Opera House and multiple nights at The Forum in Melbourne. Throughout his twenty three year career, he has sold over one million physical copies of his albums and surpassed one billion streams. In addition to his solo work, he remains a member of the band Junip and has collaborated with artists like Zero 7, Sia, and Massive Attack.

Beyond the music, Jose Gonzalez is a committed believer in effective altruism. He has taken the 10% Pledge, a commitment to donate ten per cent of his income to charities that fight extreme poverty. Through his Pledge Club, he supports organisations such as the Against Malaria Foundation and Helen Keller International.

Against The Dying Of The Light will be available on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Against The Dying Of The Light Track List:

A Perfect Storm

Etyd

Against The Dying Of The Light

For Every Dusk

Sheet

Pajarito

Losing Game (Sick)

Ay Querida

U / Rawls Slöja

Gymnasten

Just A Rock

You & We

Joy (Can’t Help But Sing)

