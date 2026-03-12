Josh Pyke Announces ‘Kingdom Within' Album And Releases New Single - Noise11.com

Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke has revealed details of his eighth studio album ‘Kingdom Within’, with the title track released ahead of the June 12 album release.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian songwriter Josh Pyke has announced his eighth studio album, Kingdom Within, alongside the release of the album’s title track, offering the first glimpse into a project that reflects on identity, creativity and the pressures shaping modern society.

The album, Kingdom Within, will be released on June 12 via ADA Music and arrives as a thoughtful body of work examining how people navigate a world increasingly shaped by technology, political division and the evolving role of human creativity. Across the record, Pyke explores themes of love, loss, family and the inner values that guide individuals through uncertain times.

The title track, Kingdom Within, introduces those ideas directly. In the song Pyke reflects on the importance of an internal moral compass, singing, “With no Kingdom within such a rudderless thing we become.”

For Pyke, the song acts as a reflection on personal grounding during turbulent times. “This song is really about reconnecting with your moral core,” Pyke explains. “The Kingdom Within I am referring to is our rich internal life. In a world that seems really fraught at the moment and really fragmented by not only what is going on in the political landscape but also in social media, I think it is more important than ever that we reconnect with what is important to us.”

He adds that those values differ from person to person, but for him they revolve around creativity, art, nature and family.

Produced by ARIA Award winner Chris Collins, whose credits include work with Matt Corby and Royal Otis, the album represents another evolution in Pyke’s songwriting. Known for combining intricate storytelling with melodic acoustic arrangements, Pyke has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most consistent and thoughtful songwriters over nearly two decades.

Pyke’s recording career stretches back to the early 2000s, when he first gained attention through independent releases and the track Kids Don’t Sell Their Hopes So Fast. The song earned significant airplay on community and national radio and helped establish his profile as a rising songwriter.

His breakthrough arrived in 2007 with the debut album Memories & Dust, which debuted at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and delivered singles including Memories & Dust and Lines On Palms. The album collected multiple ARIA Awards and cemented Pyke’s reputation as a significant voice in Australian songwriting.

A year later he followed with Chimney’s Afire, which debuted at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and reached number one on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart. Over the years Pyke continued to build a substantial catalogue with releases including Only Sparrows (2011), The Beginning And The End Of Everything (2013), But For All These Shrinking Hearts (2015), Rome (2020) and To Find Happiness (2022).

Alongside his solo career, Pyke has collaborated widely within the Australian music community. In 2010 he formed the project Basement Birds with Kevin Mitchell of Jebediah, Steve Parkin and Kavyen Temperley of Eskimo Joe, releasing a self-titled album that reached number 12 on the ARIA chart.

Beyond music, Pyke has also become a successful children’s author, publishing a series of picture books including Lights Out, Leonard and Family Tree, the latter selected for the National Simultaneous Storytime event in 2022.

As well as his creative output, Pyke has been active in mentoring emerging artists. Through the Josh Pyke Partnership, a program launched with APRA, he helped support a generation of developing Australian musicians including Gordi, Alex Lahey and Angie McMahon, providing funding and industry guidance to help advance their careers.

The release of Kingdom Within arrives as Pyke is currently travelling the country on his Feeding The Wolves And Other Stories Regional Solo Tour, an extensive run of intimate shows celebrating music from throughout his catalogue while revisiting the era that launched his solo career.

The tour has taken Pyke across regional Australia with audiences gathering in theatres, arts centres and community venues for stripped back performances that highlight his songwriting and storytelling.

Feeding The Wolves And Other Stories Regional Solo Tour 2026

20 March, Thornlie, DRPAC

21 March, Harvey, Harvey Recreation & Cultural Centre – Sold Out

22 March, Bridgetown, Bridgetown Pottery Restaurant – Sold Out

26 March, Healesville, The Memo

27 March, Bendigo, The Capital

28 March, Wodonga, The Cube

29 March, Shepparton, Riverlinks Westside

8 April, Portland, Portland Arts Centre

9 April, Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre

10 April, Geelong, Geelong Arts Centre

11 April, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

16 April, Frankston, Frankston Arts Centre

17 April, Sale, The Wedge Performing Arts Centre

18 April, Cowes, Berninneit Cultural Centre

19 April, Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall – Sold Out

24 April, Alice Springs, Alice Springs Brewing Co

25 April, Port Lincoln, Port Lincoln Brewing Co

