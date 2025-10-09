Joyce Manor Return With ‘I Used To Go To This Bar' Produced By Punk Icon Brett Gurewitz - Noise11.com

California’s beloved punk trio Joyce Manor will make their long-awaited return in 2026 with I Used To Go To This Bar, out 30 January via Epitaph Records. The album, produced by Epitaph founder and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz, sees the band lean into their California roots and melodic punk instincts with renewed energy and ambition.

The announcement arrives with the release of lead single Well, Whatever It Was, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek video directed by the legendary Lance Bangs. The clip sends up The Great British Bake Off with a surreal twist, featuring a cast of comedians and musicians playing caricatured UK rock stars as Joyce Manor’s sharp, sun-soaked riffs drive the chaos.

Frontman Barry Johnson describes the single as “one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded,” pointing to the blend of influences that shaped it. “I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys and Weezer in the chorus, and Red Hot Chili Peppers in the outro. It was literally produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS. Everyone was just firing on all cylinders,” Johnson says. “This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film.”

Formed in Torrance, California in 2008, Joyce Manor quickly became one of the most respected voices in modern punk. Their early albums, including Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired (2012) and Never Hungover Again (2014), balanced introspection with explosive pop-punk hooks, drawing comparisons to The Smiths, Weezer, and early Blink-182 while carving a distinctive sound of their own.

The idea for I Used To Go To This Bar began in early 2023 when Johnson brought a demo of All My Friends Are So Depressed to Brett Gurewitz. The pair’s collaboration quickly expanded into a full album. “I’ve been extremely proud of Joyce Manor since we signed them, and Barry and I have always had an excellent working relationship,” Gurewitz says. “I loved the song but could hear it done in a different way. He asked if I’d consider producing a single, and I said I’d love to.”

The sessions captured the spontaneity and immediacy of classic SoCal punk while maintaining Joyce Manor’s emotional edge. “Working with Brett was amazing,” Johnson says. “He’s one of the architects of everything we grew up on. Having him guide our record helped us make something that sits next to those classic records that shaped us.” Knobbe adds, “Brett legitimised all our early influences. He knew exactly when to push and when to let us drive.”

Gurewitz, known for his efficient, creativity-first approach, encouraged the band to keep momentum in the studio. “You don’t want to wait around and lose energy,” he says. “You want to keep things fun, fast and creative.”

I Used To Go To This Bar marks a new peak for Joyce Manor, a culmination of their past decade while pointing boldly to their future. Gurewitz calls them “a quintessential South Bay punk band,” but adds that their songwriting transcends the genre. “If Barry was a novelist, he’d be Ernest Hemingway,” he says. “They’re writing timeless songs for the American Songbook.”

