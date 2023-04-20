Judy Collins Australian Tour Rescheduled To March 2024 - Noise11.com

Legendary singer Judy Collins has rescheduled her Australian tour for March 2024.

Judy was meant to tour Australia in March 2023 but then the Grammy Awards happened and she won lots of awards and yada yada yada … 2024.

The 2024 show will no longer be the original ‘Wildflowers’ tour. Judy was originally going to perform her 1967 album ‘Wildflowers’ from start to finish but the 2024 tour will be her traditional acoustic show.

The date for Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall intimate show has been rescheduled but the Archies Creek show has not. Also Adelaide and Perth dates are not part of the new announcement.

Judy Collins 2024 Australian dates:

6 March, 2024, Wyong, Arts Centre

7 March, 2024, Sydney, Concourse Concert Hall

11 March, 2024, Melbourne, Recital Centre

13 March, 2024, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

15 March, 2024, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

For more details and tickets head to David Roy Williams site.

