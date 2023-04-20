 Judy Collins Australian Tour Rescheduled To March 2024 - Noise11.com
Judy Collins

Judy Collins

Judy Collins Australian Tour Rescheduled To March 2024

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2023

in News

Legendary singer Judy Collins has rescheduled her Australian tour for March 2024.

Judy was meant to tour Australia in March 2023 but then the Grammy Awards happened and she won lots of awards and yada yada yada … 2024.

The 2024 show will no longer be the original ‘Wildflowers’ tour. Judy was originally going to perform her 1967 album ‘Wildflowers’ from start to finish but the 2024 tour will be her traditional acoustic show.

The date for Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall intimate show has been rescheduled but the Archies Creek show has not. Also Adelaide and Perth dates are not part of the new announcement.

Judy Collins 2024 Australian dates:

6 March, 2024, Wyong, Arts Centre
7 March, 2024, Sydney, Concourse Concert Hall
11 March, 2024, Melbourne, Recital Centre
13 March, 2024, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall
15 March, 2024, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

For more details and tickets head to David Roy Williams site.

Judy Collins 2024

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

You Am I Tommy
You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy

You Am I will cover the classic The Who rock opera ‘Tommy’ in July and August.

2 days ago
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

2 days ago
Greg Lawrie of Carson
Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan To Release ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Live Album

Bob Dylan will release his 2021 concert ‘Shadow Kingdom’ as a live album and then the complete video.

5 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon To Release His First Album In Seven Years

Paul Simon has announced a new album that is intended to be listened to sequentially.

6 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

April 11, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

April 11, 2023