Kate Bush Mourns Loss Of Close Friend In Tragic Devon Christmas Day Swim - Noise11.com

Singer-songwriter Kate Bush has expressed her heartbreak after the death of a longtime friend during a Christmas Day swim off the coast of Devon. Matthew Upham, 63, a local antiques dealer and one of Bush’s dearest friends for 30 years, went missing after entering the sea to assist a woman in difficulty near Budleigh Salterton.

In a heartfelt tribute on her official website, the 67-year-old “Running Up That Hill” singer described Upham as a man who “touched everyone he met,” noting his extraordinary kindness, thoughtfulness, and zest for life. Bush said, “He was also a great deal of fun. His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I. The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you, Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have.”

According to reports, Upham was known locally for his swimming prowess and his love of kayaking. Friends said he had a deep respect for the sea and spent hours swimming in the waters around Devon, making his loss particularly poignant. Local dressmaker Gail Williams, who knew Upham personally, praised his selflessness. “My dear friend put others before himself on Christmas Day, seeing a woman in trouble,” Williams said.

“Matthew, on true form, went to help along with another man. They entered the water to save them and sadly paid the price in the place he loved so much.”

The incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services. Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed that a search operation began shortly after 10:25 GMT on 25 December. HM Coastguard conducted extensive shoreline and offshore searches, but the operation was called off at approximately 17:00 after Upham and another man in their 40s remained unaccounted for.

Upham’s family also released a statement expressing their grief and gratitude. “Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed,” the statement read. “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and Coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time. We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.” The family requested privacy as they continue to mourn their loss.

Locally, the tragedy has prompted authorities to caution the public about the risks of cold-water swimming during winter. East Devon District Council advised residents to “think twice before taking the plunge this festive season,” citing cold water shock, strong currents, and unpredictable weather conditions. Several traditional Christmas and Boxing Day swims were cancelled in Devon and Cornwall due to a yellow weather warning for high winds, highlighting the dangers even experienced swimmers face.

Matthew Upham ran the appointment-only Matthew Upham Antiques on Budleigh Salterton’s High Street, having relocated the business from London after four decades. Known for a captivating collection of European chandeliers, Upham’s presence in the town was significant both socially and culturally. Friends and neighbours remember him for his generosity, humour, and deep commitment to helping others, traits that were tragically exemplified in his final moments.

