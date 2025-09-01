Kate Ceberano Covers Divinyls Classic ‘Boys In Town’ - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has delivered a powerful new live version of the Divinyls’ iconic debut single ‘Boys In Town’, first brought to life by the late, great Chrissy Amphlett.

The performance has now been captured on Ceberano’s new album Australian Made Live, a record that celebrates some of the greatest Australian songs of all time. The accompanying live video showcases Ceberano at her most electric, embracing the attitude and defiance of Amphlett while putting her own unmistakable soul into the delivery.

Boys In Town was the breakout single for Divinyls in 1981, released as part of the soundtrack for the film Monkey Grip. Written by Christina Amphlett and Mark McEntee, the track introduced Australia – and later the world – to Amphlett’s fierce stage presence and uncompromising vocal style.

The song reached number 8 on the ARIA chart, establishing Divinyls as a new force in Australian rock. It captured the raw energy of the pub rock scene of the early 80s, while also providing a feminist edge with Amphlett’s commanding persona. Decades later, Boys In Town remains a staple in the story of Australian music.

Ceberano has long paid tribute to Australian music through her own work. During the Superstars Live tour with Jon Stevens in 2024, Ceberano regularly included Boys In Town in her setlist.

The Noise11 review of that show noted how seamlessly Ceberano shifted between her own classics and the songs of others, with Boys In Town standing out as one of the night’s fiercest highlights.

Kate’s performance of the song is not a carbon copy of Amphlett’s. Where Chrissy’s original was raw and jagged, Ceberano infuses it with her jazz-soul phrasing and commanding presence. It is a tribute that feels authentic, heartfelt, and above all respectful to Amphlett’s enduring legacy.

Kate Ceberano’s version of Boys In Town is featured on her 2025 album Australian Made Live, available now via JB Hi-Fi. The album captures Ceberano’s celebration of Australian music history, with covers of classics by INXS, Models, The Church, Hunters & Collectors, The Black Sorrows, Cold Chisel, Skyhooks, and of course, Divinyls.

The tracklisting is a tour through decades of iconic Australian songs. Highlights include INXS’s Burn For You, The Church’s Under The Milky Way, The Black Sorrows’ Harley and Rose, and Cold Chisel’s You Got Nothing I Want. Ceberano also revisits her own hits with Brave, Pash and Bedroom Eyes.

Tracklisting – Australian Made Live

Australian Made 2025 Intro

Out Of Mind Out Of Sight (Models)

Can’t Help Myself (Flowers/Icehouse)

Straight Lines (Interlude) (Silverchair reference)

Hold On (special Ceberano cut)

Burn For You (INXS)

The Way I Made You Feel (Stephen Cummings)

Under The Milky Way (The Church)

All Tied Up (Casey Donovan original inclusion)

Quasimodo’s Dream (The Reels)

Slave (James Reyne)

Brave (Kate Ceberano)

Harley and Rose (The Black Sorrows)

Wish You Well (Bernard Fanning)

You Got Nothing I Want (Cold Chisel)

Eagle Rock (Daddy Cool)

It’s A Man’s World (James Brown via Renee Geyer)

Boys In Town (Divinyls)

I Touch Myself (Divinyls)

I Hear Motion / Talking To A Stranger (Models / Hunters & Collectors)

Do You Wanna Be / Trust Me / Holy Word (I’m Talking / Wa Wa Nee)

Chandelier (Sia)

Joker & The Thief (Wolfmother)

Pash (Kate Ceberano)

Bedroom Eyes (Kate Ceberano)

If You Leave Me Can I Come Too? / Barbados (Mental As Anything / Models)

I See Red (Split Enz)

Cake And The Candle (Stephen Cummings)

