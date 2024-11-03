Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Present Stunning Setlist for Superstars Live Show - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens have collaborated from time to time over the last 32 years since they first worked together on the 1992 Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. 2024’s ‘Superstars Live’ expands the collaborations with a new show using their songs from JC Superstar with the best of Kate, the best of Jon and Noiseworks, Jon’s time with INXS, Kate’s time singing backing vocals for Models’ biggest hit ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight, some incredible tributes to Chrissy Amphlett and John Farnham, some international influences and a special guest. All that was in a tight two-hour package at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

This was a stadium event show inside a theatre. From the opening JC Superstar numbers Superstars Live had momentum from the starting gate. That 1992 Superstar production had an all-star line-up back then with Kate and Jon and John Farnham, who they also pay tribute to later in this show.

Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

From Superstar at the start we get a sampler of why Jon and Kate are two of Australia’s most revered entertainers. Jon’s Noiseworks’ classic ‘Touch’ and one of Kate’s best-known songs ‘Brave’ remind the audience why they are here. This was Australia’s best of best performing legendary songs.

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ turns Jon into Lindsey and Kate into Stevie for four minutes of one of rock’s most venomous break-up songs.

And if you don’t love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (never break the chain)

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

Then its back to Jon and Kate with Jon’s very first Noiseworks single ‘No Lies’ followed by another Kate classic ‘Pash’.

The audience knew every song by heart and that is licence for Superstars Live to quickly transform into an audience participation show.

I love the curation of this show. Eurythmics ‘Missionary Man’ has a personal meaning for Jon. Noiseworks opened for Eurythmics on their first tour. Years later, Dave Stewart produced Jon Stevens more recent solo album ‘Starlight’.

Next, it is Kate’s biggest hit. ‘Bedroom Eyes’ was a number two chart hit in Australia in 1989. But that wasn’t the first time we heard Kate. Around the time of her funk-soul band I’m Talking Kate was the backing singer on Models ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight’. Jon and Kate performed that song in Superstars Live for the first time since she recorded it with Models in the 80s.

Jon was the lead singer of INXS from 2000 to 2003. He could have gone the easy choice next and performed ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ but instead he chose the much more suitable for tonight’s formula, the powerful rock number, ‘Don’t Change’.

The most ferocious moment of the night was Kate channelling Chrissy Amphlett with Chrissy’s Aus Rock Divinyls classic ‘Boys In Town’. Wow, just wow. And a shoutout to Tim Henwood on lead guitar who nailed the Mark McEntee original guitar solo.

Kate Ceberano Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

There’s more Noiseworks, more Superstar and then the Superstars Live centrepiece, the John Farnham medley with Jon and Kate paying tribute to one of the greatest singers Australia has ever produced. Farnham’s greatest hits came with a superstar special guest. Guy Sebastian joined Jon and Kate for ‘You’re The Voice’.

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens with Guy Sebastian Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

Guy also hung around for an encore performance of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, but not the Beatles arrangement. This was the Joe Cocker version which many (including myself) would argue is better than The Beatles original.

Noiseworks ‘Take Me Back’ and ‘Superstar’ from Jesus Christ Superstar ends this perfectly curated evening.

Superstars Live, Melbourne Palais Theatre, 31 October 2024.

Overture (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

Heaven On Their Minds (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

I Don’t Know How To Love (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

Touch (from Noiseworks, Touch, 1988)

Brave (from Kate Ceberano, Brave, 1989)

The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover)

No Lies (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)

Pash (from Kate Ceberano, Pash, 1998)

Missionary Man (Eurythmics cover)

Bedroom Eyes (from Kate Ceberano, Brave, 1989)

Outta Mind Outta Sight (Models cover)

Don’t Change (INXS cover)

Boys In Town (Divinyls cover)

Hot Chilli Woman (from Noiseworks, Love Verses Money, 1991)

Everythings Alright (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

John Farnham Medley (Burn For You, Help, A Touch of Paradise, Pressure Down, That’s Freedom, Two String Hearts and You’re The Voice with Guy Sebastian)

Take Me Back

With A Little Help From My Friends (with Guy Sebastian)

Superstar (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

Upcoming shows:

9 November, Hobart, Federation Concert Hall

10 November, Launceston, Princess Theatre

29 November, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

https://superstarslive.show/pages/tour

