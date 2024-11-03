 Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Present Stunning Setlist for Superstars Live Show - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Present Stunning Setlist for Superstars Live Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2024

in News

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens have collaborated from time to time over the last 32 years since they first worked together on the 1992 Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. 2024’s ‘Superstars Live’ expands the collaborations with a new show using their songs from JC Superstar with the best of Kate, the best of Jon and Noiseworks, Jon’s time with INXS, Kate’s time singing backing vocals for Models’ biggest hit ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight, some incredible tributes to Chrissy Amphlett and John Farnham, some international influences and a special guest. All that was in a tight two-hour package at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

This was a stadium event show inside a theatre. From the opening JC Superstar numbers Superstars Live had momentum from the starting gate. That 1992 Superstar production had an all-star line-up back then with Kate and Jon and John Farnham, who they also pay tribute to later in this show.

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

 

From Superstar at the start we get a sampler of why Jon and Kate are two of Australia’s most revered entertainers. Jon’s Noiseworks’ classic ‘Touch’ and one of Kate’s best-known songs ‘Brave’ remind the audience why they are here. This was Australia’s best of best performing legendary songs.

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ turns Jon into Lindsey and Kate into Stevie for four minutes of one of rock’s most venomous break-up songs.

And if you don’t love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (never break the chain)

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

 

Then its back to Jon and Kate with Jon’s very first Noiseworks single ‘No Lies’ followed by another Kate classic ‘Pash’.

The audience knew every song by heart and that is licence for Superstars Live to quickly transform into an audience participation show.

I love the curation of this show. Eurythmics ‘Missionary Man’ has a personal meaning for Jon. Noiseworks opened for Eurythmics on their first tour. Years later, Dave Stewart produced Jon Stevens more recent solo album ‘Starlight’.

Next, it is Kate’s biggest hit. ‘Bedroom Eyes’ was a number two chart hit in Australia in 1989. But that wasn’t the first time we heard Kate. Around the time of her funk-soul band I’m Talking Kate was the backing singer on Models ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight’. Jon and Kate performed that song in Superstars Live for the first time since she recorded it with Models in the 80s.

Jon was the lead singer of INXS from 2000 to 2003. He could have gone the easy choice next and performed ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ but instead he chose the much more suitable for tonight’s formula, the powerful rock number, ‘Don’t Change’.

The most ferocious moment of the night was Kate channelling Chrissy Amphlett with Chrissy’s Aus Rock Divinyls classic ‘Boys In Town’. Wow, just wow. And a shoutout to Tim Henwood on lead guitar who nailed the Mark McEntee original guitar solo.

Kate Ceberano Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter Kate Ceberano Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

 

There’s more Noiseworks, more Superstar and then the Superstars Live centrepiece, the John Farnham medley with Jon and Kate paying tribute to one of the greatest singers Australia has ever produced. Farnham’s greatest hits came with a superstar special guest. Guy Sebastian joined Jon and Kate for ‘You’re The Voice’.

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens with Guy Sebastian Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens with Guy Sebastian Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter

 

Guy also hung around for an encore performance of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, but not the Beatles arrangement. This was the Joe Cocker version which many (including myself) would argue is better than The Beatles original.

Noiseworks ‘Take Me Back’ and ‘Superstar’ from Jesus Christ Superstar ends this perfectly curated evening.

Superstars Live, Melbourne Palais Theatre, 31 October 2024.

Overture (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)
Heaven On Their Minds (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)
I Don’t Know How To Love (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)
Touch (from Noiseworks, Touch, 1988)
Brave (from Kate Ceberano, Brave, 1989)
The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover)
No Lies (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)
Pash (from Kate Ceberano, Pash, 1998)
Missionary Man (Eurythmics cover)
Bedroom Eyes (from Kate Ceberano, Brave, 1989)
Outta Mind Outta Sight (Models cover)
Don’t Change (INXS cover)
Boys In Town (Divinyls cover)
Hot Chilli Woman (from Noiseworks, Love Verses Money, 1991)
Everythings Alright (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)
John Farnham Medley (Burn For You, Help, A Touch of Paradise, Pressure Down, That’s Freedom, Two String Hearts and You’re The Voice with Guy Sebastian)
Take Me Back
With A Little Help From My Friends (with Guy Sebastian)
Superstar (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian cast, 1992)

Upcoming shows:

9 November, Hobart, Federation Concert Hall
10 November, Launceston, Princess Theatre
29 November, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

https://superstarslive.show/pages/tour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
Health Department Closes Fatboy Slim’s Cafe In Sussex

Fatboy Slim's cafe has been closed for cleaning due to a rat infestation.

October 26, 2024
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Achieve A Complete National Tour Sellout with Superstars Live

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens are saying "Thank you, Australia” after achieving sell-out shows for the entire Superstars Live concert around Australia.

October 25, 2024
Lemmy Doodle book ‘Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles’
Motörhead To Publish Lemmy Doodle Book

Lemmy’s finest doodles will be published in a new book ‘Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles’.

October 24, 2024
Metallica in 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Australian and New Zealand Dates For 2025 Are Here

Set aside November 2025 Australia and New Zealand, Metallica are coming.

October 24, 2024
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit To Play Australian Arenas

Paul Kelly will perform across Australia in arena shows with special guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2025.

October 23, 2024
New Order
New Order To Return To Australia In 2025

New Order will play their first Australian dates since 2020.

October 23, 2024
Kylie Minogue Knocked Back ‘Toxic’ So It Went To Britney Spears

Kylie Minogue has opened up about a song she was offered before Britney Spears recorded the track instead. Kylie has been reflecting on her career while out promoting her new album, Tension II, which was released last week.

October 23, 2024