Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship Applications Now Open - Noise11.com

Global Superstar Partners With Tamworth Country Music Festival To Create Career-Defining Nashville Opportunity For Emerging Australian Artists

by Paul Cashmere

Keith Urban has formalised one of the most significant artist development initiatives in Australian country music, with applications now officially open for the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship. Created in partnership with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the scholarship is designed to give one emerging Australian country artist a transformative professional experience in Nashville, placing them directly inside the heart of the global country music industry.

First announced in August 2025, the scholarship immediately drew strong interest across the Australian country music community. With the application process now live, the initiative moves from concept to action, offering a rare, structured pathway for Australian artists who are already building momentum and are ready to engage with the international market at a meaningful level.

At the centre of the scholarship is an immersive Nashville experience curated by Urban himself. The successful recipient will be given opportunities to perform, write and record, while also gaining access to key industry figures across the US country music ecosystem. A cornerstone of the experience will be dedicated recording time at Urban’s Nashville studio, The Sound, formerly known as the legendary Tracking Room, a facility with deep roots in the history of modern country and Americana recordings.

Unlike many development programs that focus on early discovery, the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship is specifically targeted at artists who have already demonstrated traction in Australia. The program recognises that artists at this stage often require strategic exposure, professional networks and real-world industry engagement to move from national recognition to international sustainability.

The Tamworth Country Music Festival, widely regarded as Australia’s premier country music event, has played a central role in shaping the scholarship. Executive Manager Peter Ross said the initiative reflects a shared commitment between the Festival and Urban to supporting artists across every stage of their career journey.

The opening of the scholarship coincides with the 54th Tamworth Country Music Festival, reinforcing the event’s long-standing role as both a cultural gathering and a career launchpad. For decades, Tamworth has been the proving ground for Australian country artists, providing early exposure, peer connection and industry visibility.

Urban’s personal history with Tamworth gives the scholarship added resonance. As a teenager, he busked on the streets of the Festival and performed in local venues, experiences that grounded his early development as a live performer. At age 22, he won the Star Maker competition, a pivotal achievement that helped propel him toward an international career. In January 2025, Urban was inducted into the Roll of Renown at the Golden Guitar Awards, the highest honour in Australasian country music, formally recognising his extraordinary global impact.

Since leaving Australia to pursue his career abroad, Urban has become one of the most successful country artists of his generation. He has earned four GRAMMY Awards, thirteen Country Music Association Awards, fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, and has achieved nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi platinum albums. His influence extends well beyond chart success, with a reputation as a collaborator, mentor and advocate for emerging talent.

Throughout his career, Urban has actively supported developing artists, including early backing for names such as Taylor Swift, Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris. That commitment now finds a formal structure through the Rising Star Scholarship, creating a tangible opportunity for Australian artists to benefit from the same kind of support that has shaped his own journey.

Urban has spoken openly about the importance of access and encouragement at critical moments in an artist’s development, noting that a single opportunity can have lasting impact. The scholarship reflects that philosophy, combining practical industry immersion with creative freedom and professional mentorship.

The successful applicant will receive comprehensive support, with all expenses covered, including international flights, accommodation and associated costs. The Tamworth Country Music Festival team will manage the application process, with the final recipient selected by Urban, ensuring the artist chosen aligns closely with the intent and values of the program.

Applications are now open and are being accepted via the official Tamworth Country Music Festival submission platform.

