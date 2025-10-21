Kenny Loggins Calls Out Donald Trump For Using ‘Danger Zone' In AI Video Mocking Protesters - Noise11.com

Kenny Loggins has publicly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for using his hit song Danger Zone in an unauthorised AI-generated video shared over the weekend on Trump’s Truth Social account. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, depicted Trump wearing a crown while piloting a fighter jet labelled “King Trump” as it dropped sludge over protesters gathered in what appeared to be New York’s Times Square.

The video was posted in response to a wave of “No Kings” demonstrations across the United States, where millions protested against Trump’s political return. Soundtracked by Loggins’ unmistakable 1986 anthem Danger Zone, the clip’s imagery was widely criticised for its divisive tone and disrespect toward peaceful protesters.

In a statement released on Monday, Loggins expressed shock and disappointment at his music being used to amplify such imagery. “This is an unauthorised use of my performance of Danger Zone,” Loggins said. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

He continued, “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

Despite Loggins’ formal request, the video remained live on Truth Social as of Monday afternoon. When journalists sought comment from the White House press office, the official response was a meme from the film Top Gun featuring Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards, captioned, “I feel the need for speed.”

The incident adds to a long list of musicians objecting to Trump’s use of their songs without consent. Over the years, artists including Neil Young, R.E.M., The Rolling Stones, John Fogerty, The Village People, Cher, Beyoncé and Céline Dion have all demanded their music be removed from Trump’s political events or online videos. Neil Young even launched a lawsuit after Rockin’ In The Free World was used at campaign rallies, later withdrawing the case after Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

While artists can object on moral or personal grounds, the legal situation around unauthorised song use is complex. Public performance licences often cover political events, making such uses technically permissible provided royalty fees are paid. However, the use of songs in campaign advertisements or promotional content can cross into infringement, and several musicians have pursued legal action accordingly.

For Loggins, the controversy strikes a nerve, given Danger Zone’s enduring association with unity, action and pop culture nostalgia. Originally written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, Danger Zone was recorded by Loggins for the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis. The soundtrack went on to become one of the best-selling of the decade, topping charts worldwide and defining the bombastic sound of 1980s pop-rock.

Now, nearly four decades after its release, Danger Zone remains one of the most recognisable tracks of Loggins’ career. Often dubbed “The King of the Movie Soundtrack,” Loggins’ legacy spans hits like Footloose, I’m Alright from Caddyshack and Meet Me Half Way from Over the Top. His music has become synonymous with cinematic triumph and optimism, a far cry from the divisive tone of Trump’s AI propaganda video.

Loggins’ response reflects a broader frustration among artists seeing their work misused in the age of artificial intelligence and political spectacle. His message, however, remains clear and true to his long-standing ethos, that music should bring people together, not tear them apart.

