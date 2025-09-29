Kreator Announce Krushers Of The World Album With New Single ‘Seven Serpents' - Noise11.com

German thrash metal pioneers Kreator are set to unleash their sixteenth studio album Krushers Of The World on 16 January 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. Four decades into their career, the Essen-born metal titans remain as uncompromising and ferocious as ever, with frontman Mille Petrozza and drummer Jürgen “Ventor” Reil still driving the band’s relentless charge.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the acclaimed documentary Hate & Hope and Petrozza’s autobiography Your Heaven, My Hell, both released earlier this year. Now, it’s back to the music that made Kreator legends – brutal riffs, guttural vocals and Venom-inspired thrash intensity.

Produced by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Krushers Of The World follows Bogren’s earlier work with Kreator on Phantom Antichrist (2012) and Gods Of Violence (2017). The album artwork, created by celebrated Polish illustrator Zbigniew Bielak (Ghost, Paradise Lost), reimagines elements of Kreator’s past album iconography into a modern, occult-inspired tapestry that fans will pore over for years.

Petrozza says fans should brace for the heaviest chapter of Kreator yet, “We are beyond excited to kick off the new year with the release of Krushers Of The World. On March 20, we’re hitting the road with our biggest production yet, bringing Carcass, Exodus and Nails with us. Expect new music live alongside classic Kreator. Hail to the hordes!”

Alongside the album news, Kreator have dropped their blistering new single Seven Serpents, accompanied by a cinematic video that sets the tone for what’s to come. The track surges with the trademark aggression of KREATOR’s early thrash sound while weaving in the melodic precision they’ve honed over the years.

Opening with the venomous bite of Seven Serpents, the album barrels forward with unrelenting energy. Songs like Barbarian, Deathscream and Psychotic Imperator deliver merciless thrash assaults, while Satanic Anarchy and the title track introduce mid-tempo grooves that highlight bassist Frédéric Leclercq’s powerful low end.

Petrozza also nods to his passion for cinema, paying homage to Dario Argento’s cult horror Suspiria on Tränenpalast. The track features guest vocals from Britta Görtz (Hiraes), whose guttural intensity adds a fresh dimension to KREATOR’s already formidable soundscape.

The combination of Jens Bogren’s crystalline yet punishing production and Sami Yli-Sirniö’s sharp melodic leads ensures the record stands tall against Kreator’s most celebrated releases.

Since emerging from the industrial shadows of Essen in the early 1980s, Kreator have been a cornerstone of thrash metal. Inspired by the ferocity of Metallica, Slayer and Venom, they carved out their own savage identity. Over the decades, their influence has spread across generations of extreme metal acts, from Arch Enemy to Behemoth and Cannibal Corpse.

Their discography, from the chaotic Pleasure to Kill (1986) to the anthemic Gods of Violence (2017), has consistently pushed thrash to its limits. With Krushers Of The World, Kreator prove they remain at the top of their game, balancing raw fury with seasoned musicianship.

The artwork by Bielak further cements this sense of legacy. Blending motifs from classic covers like Coma of Souls and Out of the Dark… Into the Light with occult symbolism, it creates a striking visual statement for a band still pushing forward while honouring its past.

To support the new release, Kreator will embark on a massive world tour starting March 2026. Joined by Carcass, Exodus and Nails, the run is set to be one of the biggest extreme metal lineups of the decade.

Krushers Of the World: Tracklist

Seven Serpents

Satanic Anarchy

Krushers Of The World

Tränenpalast

Barbarian

Blood Of Our Blood

Combatants

Psychotic Imperator

Deathscream

Loyal To The Grave

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)