Kylie Minogue Music Videos Costumes Go On Display At Australian Music Vault - Noise11.com

Six costumes worn by Kylie Minogue in the music videos ‘Hand on Your Heart’, ‘Did It Again’, ‘On A Night Like This’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘I Believe In You’ and ‘All the Lovers’ have gone on display at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne.

Australian Music Vault curator Olivia Jackson said: “the format of music videos – with special effects, lighting and editing – allowed Minogue to experiment with more adventurous costumes, themes and narratives that would be otherwise difficult to convey in live performance.”

Olivia adds, “The display explores select moments from Kylie’s artistic evolution over the years. It is comprised of six costumes spanning three decades of Kylie’s career, beginning with ‘Hand On Your Heart’ (1989) and ending with ‘All The Lovers’ (2010). Kylie’s music videos have left an indelible mark on her legions of fans over the years, and this display provides an opportunity to have a close interaction with iconic costumes from these videos.”

‘Hand On Your Heart’ was the lead single off Minogue’s Enjoy Yourself (1989) album. The music video was directed by Chris Langman and shot in her hometown of Melbourne. It saw Minogue dancing through a vibrant 1980s set wearing a dress adorned with a love heart. The dress appeared to change colour as she moved through the set but was in fact three different dresses.

The video for ‘Did It Again’ was shot over a two-day period in London and featured on her Impossible Princess album (1997). Minogue wore this costume as Sex Kylie, one of the four fictionalised versions of herself that she portrayed in the video. The characters – Sex Kylie, Cute Kylie, Indie Kylie and Dance Kylie – were tongue in cheek portrayals in the media at different periods in her career. The costumes for these characters were designed by Minogue and her long-time collaborator William Baker.

‘On A Night Like This’ was the second single from Minogue’s album Light Years (2000). Directed by Douglas Avery, the video draws its aesthetics from Martin Scorsese’s film Casino (1995), with Minogue portraying the character of a neglected mob wife. This dress was worn by Minogue putting on jewellery in a limousine and then gambling at the glamorous Casino de Monte-Carlo.

‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ was the lead single from Minogue’s seventh studio album, Fever (2001). A smash hit, it reached No. 1 in over 40 countries across the world. The video was directed by Dawn Shadforth with choreography by Michael Rooney, depicting Minogue dancing against futuristic urban backgrounds. This jumpsuit, considered one of Kylie’s most iconic costumes, was created for the video by London-based fashion designer Fee Doran under the label Mrs Jones. The design references the legendary style of Grace Jones, who was an inspiration for Minogue during the creative development of Fever.

From her album Ultimate Kylie (2004), the video for ‘I Believe In You’, directed by Vernie Yeung and choreographed by Rafael Bonachela, showed Minogue dancing in a futuristic light-filled sphere with costumes custom made by Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian designers have collaborated with Minogue on a number of occasions, dressing her for the ‘Come Into My World’ video and designing numerous stage costumes, including the Aphrodite Les Folies tour.

The video for ‘All the Lovers’ was directed by Joseph Kahn, who has collaborated with artists like Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Filmed on the streets of Los Angeles, it features Minogue performing atop a rising mountain of moving bodies. The euphoric song featured on her Aphrodite album (2010) and has been embraced by legions of fans, who have collectively become known as the ‘Lovers.’ The costume for this video was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier who also collaborated with Minogue on the KylieX2008tour.

The new display is open to the public in the Australian Music Vault within Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building. The Australian Music Vault is a free exhibition developed by Arts Centre Melbourne in collaboration with the music industry and was a key initiative of the Victorian Government’s Music Works strategy.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook