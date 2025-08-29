Kylie Minogue To Release Tension Tour // Live 2025 Album - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will release her new live album Tension Tour // Live 2025 on September 26, documenting the biggest world tour of her career since 2011. A vinyl edition will follow in 2026, with Kylie already giving fans a taste by releasing the live version of the title track Tension recorded on the tour’s closing night in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Tension Tour was more than a victory lap. It was a career-spanning celebration of a pop icon who, 37 years after her debut, continues to reinvent herself while commanding the biggest stages in the world. Over 66 shows across five continents, Kylie played to hundreds of thousands of fans, selling out two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and staging arena spectaculars across Asia, Europe, Latin America and her native Australia.

The run was her most ambitious outing since the Aphrodite: Les Folies world tour of 2011, and it doubled as a showcase for her two most recent albums – Tension (2023) and Tension II (2024). Songs from those records dominated the setlist, with Padam Padam, Hold On to Now, Good As Gone and Lights Camera Action rubbing shoulders with classics like Spinning Around, On a Night Like This and Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Australian fans were treated to a special moment when Kylie returned home in February for three Melbourne shows. Noise11 reviewed the first of these, calling it her “biggest hometown show ever.” The review noted that the production rivalled the scale of Madonna and Lady Gaga, with lasers, dancers, dazzling visuals and an energy that made the night feel over in a flash.

Opening with Lights Camera Action from Tension II, Kylie reminded the crowd that she has released three albums since her last Melbourne performance in 2019. That meant around 40% of the set was brand new to a hometown audience.

The review highlighted the show’s unique flow: an 80s/90s trip down memory lane with The Loco-Motion, Better The Devil You Know and Shocked; an intimate B-stage segment where Kylie performed an acoustic Where The Wild Roses Grow and the first live rendition of Did It Again in a decade; and a mirrorball-fuelled Disco medley that transformed Rod Laver Arena into a dancefloor.

From the brand new single last night i dreamt i fell in love to the emotional closer Love At First Sight, the Melbourne shows encapsulated the very essence of the Tension Tour: Kylie connecting with her fans through every era of her career. With more than 40,000 tickets sold across the three nights, the hometown return was one of the defining highlights of the entire tour.

Tension Tour // Live 2025 aims to capture that same electricity. While the full tracklist has not yet been revealed, it is expected to draw from across the global trek, balancing the new material with the timeless songs that made Kylie a global superstar.

The release of Tension as a live single suggests the album will lean into the energy of her most recent material while still satisfying fans with classics like Can’t Get You Out of My Head, All The Lovers and Love At First Sight, all staples of the set.

For fans who missed the tour, the album will provide a chance to experience the scale and spectacle of a Kylie stadium show. For those who were there, it’s a souvenir of what Noise11 described as “the best Kylie has ever been.”

It has now been a quarter century of 21st-century Kylie. Since her rebirth with Spinning Around in 2000, the former Camberwell High schoolgirl has released some of the most beloved pop albums of the era, from Light Years and Fever through to Disco and the Tension era.

The Melbourne review drew comparisons to Madonna and Gaga in terms of staging and production, but stressed that Kylie’s magic lies in the personal connection she has with her audience. Roses were handed out to fans near the B-stage. Acapella moments silenced the arena. And when the big hits came, the entire crowd erupted in unison.

With Tension Tour // Live 2025, Kylie Minogue isn’t just marking the end of a tour – she’s capturing a career peak. Few artists manage to stay at the forefront of pop for nearly four decades, but Kylie continues to do so with style, humour and a deep understanding of what her fans want.

As Noise11 concluded back in February: “The Tension Tour is big, it’s beautiful and it’s the best Kylie has ever been.” Now, with this live album, fans around the world can relive that moment whenever they press play.

