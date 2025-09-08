Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter Lead Winners at the 2025 MTV VMAs - Noise11.com

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took over New York’s UBS Arena for a night of spectacle, show-stopping performances and landmark wins. Hosted by LL Cool J, the ceremony balanced the best of today’s hitmakers with a nod to icons of the past, including a star-studded tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne that had the entire arena on its feet.

Lady Gaga went into the night with the most nominations and delivered on the promise, taking home four awards including the coveted Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars. Gaga also scored technical awards for Best Direction and Best Art Direction with “Abracadabra,” cementing her status as the night’s biggest winner.

Ariana Grande stole one of the evening’s biggest moments when her cinematic clip for “Brighter Days Ahead” was crowned Video of the Year. Grande added two more trophies, winning Best Pop Video and Best Long Form Video, tying Sabrina Carpenter for second-most awards of the night. Carpenter shone with her album Short n’ Sweet, which earned Best Album, while her “Manchild” video earned Best Visual Effects.

Bruno Mars shared in the spotlight with ROSÉ, with their duet “APT.” named Song of the Year. Alex Warren announced himself as a star-in-the-making, winning Best New Artist, while Doechii doubled up with trophies for Best Hip-Hop and Best Choreography. Coldplay, Mariah Carey, Tyla, Megan Moroney, Lisa, Sombr and Blackpink also left with Moon Person statues, highlighting the global reach of the VMAs.

Special honors celebrated legends, with Mariah Carey receiving the Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes presented with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin honored with the Latin Icon Award.

MTV VMA Awards 2025 — Complete Winners List

Video of the Year: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Push Performance of the Year: Katseye – Touch

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Best Pop Video: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Best Hip-Hop: Doechii – Anxiety

Best R&B: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Best Alternative: Sombr – Back To Friends

Best Rock: Coldplay – All My Love

Best Latin: Shakira – Soltera

Best K-Pop: Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Best Afrobeats: Tyla – Push 2 Start

Best Country: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet

Best Long Form Video: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Video For Good: Charli XCX – Guess (feat. Billie Eilish)

Best Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Editing: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)

Best Choreography: Doechii – Anxiety

Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Group: Blackpink

Song of the Summer: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)

Special Awards

Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin

Who Won the Most in 2025?

Lady Gaga led the pack with four awards, making her the most awarded artist of the night. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter followed closely with three awards each.

The Last 20 Years of MTV VMA Dominance

Across the past two decades, two names have defined the MTV VMAs:

Beyoncé – approximately 30 wins

Taylor Swift – approximately 30 wins

Both artists sit tied at the very top of the all-time winners list. While many acts, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar, have had standout years, no one has come close to matching Beyoncé and Swift’s extraordinary two-decade dominance at the VMAs.

