Lainey Wilson Duets With Bing Crosby On ‘Let It Snow!' - Noise11.com

Lainey Wilson has added another extraordinary achievement to her ever-growing list of milestones, teaming with the late Bing Crosby for a brand new rendition of the holiday favourite Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!.

The collaboration pairs Wilson’s Southern drawl and modern country energy with Crosby’s timeless croon, reviving one of the most beloved Christmas standards for a new audience.

While Let It Snow has long been a festive staple, it wasn’t originally written as a Christmas song at all. Penned by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July 1945 during a heatwave in Hollywood, the song paints an idyllic picture of being snowed in with someone you love. Its cosy imagery soon earned it a place on holiday playlists, and Crosby’s interpretation became one of the best-known recordings. Over the years, the song has been covered by countless artists from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin to Michael Bublé, but the Crosby version remains definitive for many listeners.

Now, nearly 80 years after its debut, Lainey Wilson has breathed new life into Let It Snow by duetting with Crosby’s original vocals. The result is a blend of tradition and modernity, linking country’s hottest new star with one of the greatest vocalists of the 20th century.

The release comes as Wilson sits at the very top of country music. Fresh from headlining a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, she will return to the venue on 19 November to co-host the 59th CMA Awards, where she leads nominations with six, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind).

Her latest release follows the deluxe edition of Whirlwind, which added five new tracks including the fan favourite Somewhere Over Laredo. The single has been climbing country radio, praised by Billboard and Rolling Stone as one of Wilson’s strongest performances to date.

Already a 16-time ACM winner, nine-time CMA winner and Grammy recipient, Wilson’s career trajectory shows no signs of slowing. With chart-topping singles like Heart Like A Truck and Watermelon Moonshine, high-profile collaborations with Dolly Parton, HARDY, and Jelly Roll, and even a role in Yellowstone, she has become country’s leading voice of her generation.

Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour continues through the United States this month, including Madison Square Garden in New York, before heading overseas. In early 2026 she will perform an extensive run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, including two nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. She will also headline next year’s Stagecoach Festival in California.

For Bing Crosby, the new collaboration is another reminder of his immortal influence over holiday music. Crosby recorded Let It Snow during his prolific post-war period, adding it to his long list of festive staples that included I’ll Be Home for Christmas and, of course, the record-breaking White Christmas.

Crosby’s relaxed vocal style shaped popular music throughout the mid-20th century and influenced generations of singers, from Frank Sinatra to modern-day crooners. His Christmas recordings remain unrivalled in their cultural impact, with his voice still echoing through homes every December nearly 50 years after his death.

WHIRLWIND DELUXE TRACK LIST

1. Keep Up With Jones

2. Country’s Cool Again

3. Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)

4. Broken Hearts Still Beat

5. Whirlwind

6. Call A Cowboy

7. Hang Tight Honey

8. Bar In Baton Rouge

9. Counting Chickens

10. 4x4xU

11. Ring Finger

12. Middle Of It

13. Devil Don’t Go There

14. Whiskey Colored Crayon

15. Somewhere Over Laredo

16. King Ranch, King George, King James

17. Yesterday, All Day, Every Day

18. Bell Bottoms Up

19. Peace, Love, and Cowboys

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 3—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center§

October 4—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center§

October 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden§

October 11—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center§

October 16—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena||

October 18—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center||

October 21—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

October 24—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center#

November 1—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

November 7—Tampa, FL—Amalie Arena#

November 8—Orlando, FL—Kia Center#

December 7—Las Vegas, NV—Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers & Wild Horses

February 6—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena~

February 8—Christchurch, New Zealand—Wolfbrook Arena~

February 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

February 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre~

February 14—Newcastle, Australia—Howlin’ Country~

February 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena~

February 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena~

February 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena~

February 22—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena~

February 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Center~

April 25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival 2026

August 6—Detroit Lakes, MN—WE Fest

August 9—Canton, OH—Concert for Legends

August 12—Sturgis, SD—The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

~with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts