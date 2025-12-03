Lainey Wilson Unwraps New Holiday Video With Bing Crosby And Celebrates Global Country Success - Noise11.com

Lainey Wilson has opened the festive season with a new animated video for her version of Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! with Bing Crosby. The clip presents Wilson and Crosby as stylised characters who inhabit a nostalgic winter scene that aligns with Crosby’s long legacy in seasonal music. Crosby helped define the modern Christmas canon with White Christmas, which became one of the most successful singles in history. Wilson’s new version links two eras of country and pop tradition while embracing her growing international reach.

Wilson’s rendition of the classic is included on her new EP Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), which features festive material and instrumental counterparts of key tracks. The EP is now available on 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl, and CD. Wilson continues to build her catalogue across physical formats, which remains a key focus for her fan base. The EP adds another chapter to the Whirlwind era, which began in 2023 and expanded through multiple deluxe editions.

Wilson performed a medley of Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition) and Somewhere Over Laredo during last week’s 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade has a long history as a major television event in the United States, and it has helped cement many artists within mainstream culture. Wilson will also perform at the Grand Ole Opry on 10 December during its Christmas showcase. The Opry remains the most iconic stage in country music and has played a major role in artist development since 1925.

Somewhere Over Laredo has delivered Wilson her ninth number one at country radio after rising to the top of the U.S. charts this week. The track has also reached number one in the U.K. and Canada. The single appears on the deluxe edition of Whirlwind, which has been central to Wilson’s run of accolades. The song is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Wilson also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for Trailblazer, recorded with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert.

Wilson hosted the 59th CMA Awards last month. She became the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991. She won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Whirlwind. Wilson performed twice during the broadcast, which included a monologue presented as a musical medley. She was also featured on the cover of US Weekly’s Humankind Issue, which highlighted her Heart Like A Truck Fund.

Wilson has completed major headline shows at Madison Square Garden and the Bridgestone Arena during her Whirlwind World Tour, which will continue through next year. The tour will include extensive dates across Australia and New Zealand. Wilson has increased her touring presence in global markets, which has become central to her career strategy.

Wilson is recognised as one of country music’s most awarded contemporary artists. She has won sixteen ACM Awards, twelve CMA Awards, and multiple Grammy Awards. She has collaborated with major artists including Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll, and HARDY. Her work spans chart hits, soundtrack cuts, and high-profile duets. She wrote and recorded Out Of Oklahoma for the Twisters film. She will also make her feature film debut next year in Reminders Of Him, after appearing in Yellowstone.

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

7 December, Las Vegas, NV, Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers & Wild Horses

10 December, Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry

6 February, Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena*

8 February, Christchurch, New Zealand, Wolfbrook Arena*

11 February, Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

12 February, Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

14 February, Newcastle, Australia, Howlin’ Country*

16 February, Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena*

19 February, Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena*

20 February, Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena*

22 February, Adelaide, Australia, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena*

26 February, Perth, Australia, RAC Center*

20 March, Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino & Resort

21 March, Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino & Resort

10 April, Florence, AZ, Country Thunder Arizona

11 April, Laughlin, NV, Laughlin Event Center

25 April, Indio, CA, Stagecoach Festival 2026

10 July, Chicago, IL, Windy City Smokeout

12 July, Craven, Canada, Country Thunder Saskatchewan

6 August, Detroit Lakes, MN, WE Fest

7 August, Oshkosh, WI, Xroads41

9 August, Canton, OH, Concert For Legends

12 August, Sturgis, SD, The Sturgis Buffalo Chip

15 August, Springfield, IL, Illinois State Fair

*With special guests Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts

