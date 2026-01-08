Last Dinosaurs Share New Songs “Apxllo” And “Pink Flags”, Announce Wellnxss Reimagining Of Wellness - Noise11.com

Australian indie rock mainstays Last Dinosaurs have opened a new chapter in their story with the release of two songs deeply connected to one of the most important records of their career. The Brisbane band have shared “Apxllo” and “Pink Flags”, the first official taste of Wellnxss, a complete reimagining and re-recording of their beloved 2015 sophomore album Wellness, due for release on February 13 via independent Canadian label Nettwerk.

Originally released a decade ago, Wellness marked a pivotal moment for Last Dinosaurs. It arrived after the breakout success of their debut album In A Million Years, a record that launched the band from Brisbane practice rooms onto festival stages around the world. While In A Million Years captured youthful immediacy and sunlit indie pop instincts, Wellness documented a group in transition, grappling with expectation, industry pressure and the realities of a global career.

Revisiting the album as Wellnxss is far more than an anniversary exercise. For Sean and Lachlan Caskey and bassist Michael Sloane, the project represents a reclaiming of artistic ownership. By re-recording the album in full, the band have taken control of a body of work that has grown in stature and meaning over time, while also addressing the challenges independent artists can face within long-term recording agreements.

The new release expands the original vision with five previously unreleased songs from the same era, officially completing the creative snapshot that Wellness first introduced.

The double single pairing reflects both familiarity and discovery. “Apxllo”, long considered one of the band’s defining songs, has evolved into a live set closer and a fan favourite, accumulating millions of streams and becoming synonymous with the Last Dinosaurs live experience. Its reimagined form retains the emotional weight that has seen it grow in popularity years after its original release. Alongside it sits “Pink Flags”, a previously unheard track from the Wellness sessions. Driven by propulsive rhythms, shimmering guitars and soaring melodies, the song offers fresh insight into the creative depth of that period.

Last Dinosaurs’ story is one of steady global expansion. Formed in 2007 by brothers Sean and Lachlan Caskey while still at Brisbane State High School, the band took their name from a song by Japanese rock group The Pillows, a nod to the brothers’ Japanese heritage and early musical influences. Early momentum came through Triple J Unearthed, with debut EP Back From The Dead and the track “Honolulu” earning national airplay and opening doors to major Australian festivals.

Their 2012 debut album In A Million Years debuted inside the Australian Top 10 and set the foundation for extensive touring across Australia, the UK and Europe. By the time Wellness arrived in 2015, with singles including “Evie” and “Apollo”, Last Dinosaurs were firmly established as an international touring act. The album debuted on the ARIA Charts and introduced a more introspective and experimental side of the band’s songwriting.

Since then, the group have continually evolved. Yumeno Garden in 2018 marked a self-produced creative shift, followed by From Mexico With Love in 2022, written during Lachlan Caskey’s time in Mexico and shaped by isolation and reflection. Their most recent album, Kyoryu, released in 2024, expanded their ambitions further with a cyberpunk-inspired concept, companion EPs and an accompanying manga series, reinforcing the band’s commitment to world-building and long-form storytelling.

The release of Wellnxss arrives after a landmark period of touring that has taken Last

Dinosaurs across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa and South America, cementing their reputation as a formidable live act with a truly global fanbase. As Wellness has grown into a fan favourite over time, songs once overlooked have found new life on stage, reshaping how the band themselves view the album.

With Wellnxss, Last Dinosaurs are not rewriting history but reframing it, presenting a fuller, more confident version of a record that helped define who they would become. It stands as both a celebration of their journey so far and a statement of intent for the future.

Wellnxss is released on February 13 via Nettwerk.

WELLNXSS Tracklist

Take Your Txme

Exie

Kxrma

Wxrl

Wellnxss

Apxllo

Alwxys

Purxst

Strexm

Zxro

Dive

Dead Or Alive

Kebabs

Pink Flags

Her Mind

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)