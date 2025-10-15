Laufey Expands Her Storytelling With Debut Picture Book Mei Mei The Bunny - Noise11.com

Icelandic-Chinese singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is moving from the stage to the bookshelf, announcing her debut picture book Mei Mei The Bunny, to be released globally on 21 April 2026 through Penguin Workshop, with UK and Commonwealth rights handled by DK Children’s.

The book features enchanting illustrations by Dublin-based artist Lauren O’Hara and tells the story of a small bunny with a big musical dream. As Mei Mei prepares for her very first recital, she practises endlessly, determined to make the world happy with her music. But when she plays a wrong note in front of an audience, she must find the courage to keep going and rediscover her melody.

Mei Mei The Bunny is a tender and lyrical story about learning from mistakes, resilience, and believing in yourself – themes that echo Laufey’s own rise as one of the most original voices in modern jazz and pop.

“I’m so excited to share Mei Mei The Bunny in storybook form,” Laufey said. “Mei Mei has been part of my world for the last few years, and opening up the story around her has been such a beautiful experience. I hope that anyone at any age can find something in Mei Mei’s story that inspires them and connects them to the people in their lives.”

Nicholas Magliato, Executive Editor at Penguin Workshop, described Laufey as “a natural storyteller whose musical magic translates effortlessly to the written page.”

Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir was born in Reykjavík in 1999 to an Icelandic father and a Chinese mother who was a classical violinist. Encouraged by her musical family, Laufey began playing piano at four, cello at eight, and by her mid-teens was performing as a cello soloist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. She gained early public attention on Iceland’s Got Talent and The Voice Iceland before earning a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Her debut single Street By Street arrived in 2020, quickly followed by her first EP Typical Of Me in 2021. Laufey’s breakout came with her 2022 album Everything I Know About Love, a record that introduced her seamless blend of jazz, classical and pop influences. The follow-up Bewitched (2023) brought her global acclaim, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and securing her a devoted international fanbase.

In 2025, Laufey released her third album A Matter Of Time, working alongside producers Spencer Stewart and Aaron Dessner. The album debuted at #1 on the Jazz Albums chart and #4 on the Billboard 200, confirming her as one of the few contemporary artists to bring jazz into mainstream pop consciousness. Her recent tours have sold out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Laufey’s creative universe has expanded far beyond her recordings. She launched The Laufey Book Club in 2022, cultivating a community of readers who share her love for storytelling, and in 2024 introduced Mei Mei The Bunny as a plush character and online personality loved by her fans.

The following year, she founded The Laufey Foundation, supporting youth music and orchestral education to ensure the next generation has access to the same opportunities that shaped her.

Mei Mei The Bunny feels like the natural next step for an artist who has always treated music as storytelling. The book reinforces her message of courage and creativity, encouraging young readers to see mistakes as part of the artistic journey.

Illustrator Lauren O’Hara brings Mei Mei’s world to life with her signature dreamlike detail. Originally from northern England and now based in Dublin, O’Hara has illustrated acclaimed titles including Hortense And The Shadow, Once Upon A Fairytale, and collaborations with authors such as Sophie Dahl and Vivian French. Her work often explores whimsical, fairy-tale themes – a perfect complement to Laufey’s lyrical storytelling.

Laufey continues to evolve as one of the defining voices of her generation, weaving jazz, pop and classical traditions into something both nostalgic and new. In addition to her music and upcoming book, she remains an outspoken advocate for the arts, using her foundation to champion access to creative education.

Release Date: 21 April 2026

Publisher: Penguin Workshop (US), DK Children’s (UK & Commonwealth)

Illustrator: Lauren O’Hara

Pre-Order: Available now through major book retailers

