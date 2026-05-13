LeeHi Announces First Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

South Korean singer-songwriter LeeHi will make her Australian and New Zealand concert debut in August and September 2026 with the &CO International Tour, featuring appearances from Bizzy, DOK2, ROLLDICE and SZN.

by Paul Cashmere

South Korean R&B and soul artist LeeHi will tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time later this year, with Frontier Touring confirming four dates for the singer-songwriter’s &CO International Tour. The run begins at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 26 August before continuing to Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland across a one-week stretch that marks LeeHi’s first headline performances in the region.

The announcement arrives as LeeHi enters a new phase of her career following the release of recent singles ‘2 Easy’ and ‘Hon2st’, both expected to appear on an upcoming album. Frontier Touring confirmed Australian audiences will be among the first globally to hear material from the forthcoming project performed live.

LeeHi first emerged through the South Korean television competition K-Pop Star in 2011, where she finished runner-up before signing with YG Entertainment. Her 2012 debut single ‘1,2,3,4′ reached number one in South Korea within its first week of release and established her as one of the standout solo voices of the post-second generation K-pop era.

The Australian and New Zealand dates will feature a rotating lineup of collaborators and guests closely tied to LeeHi’s career in Korean hip-hop and R&B. Bizzy will appear throughout the Australian leg, while rapper DOK2 is also scheduled to join LeeHi onstage in both Australia and Auckland. South Korean rapper and producer ROLLDICE will open the Australian shows, while Auckland audiences will see rapper SZN in the support slot.

LeeHi’s reputation has largely been built on her crossover of contemporary R&B, jazz and retro soul influences within the Korean pop framework. Her 2016 single ‘Breathe’, written by the late SHINee member Kim Jonghyun, became a defining release in her catalogue and earned a Digital Bonsang at the Golden Disc Awards. The song also carried emotional weight within Korean pop culture following Jonghyun’s death in 2017 and remains one of LeeHi’s most widely recognised recordings internationally.

Her breakthrough outside Asia accelerated with the 2021 album 4 Only, released after her move to AOMG, the Seoul-based hip-hop and R&B label founded by Jay Park. The album’s lead single ‘ONLY’ became her most streamed track globally and helped introduce LeeHi to audiences in North America, Europe and Australia. Other notable releases across her catalogue include ‘HOLO’, ‘MY LOVE’, ‘For You’ and ‘H.S.K.T’.

LeeHi’s career trajectory has also reflected broader changes within the Korean music industry, particularly the growing global visibility of Korean R&B artists outside the mainstream idol system. While K-pop groups continue to dominate internationally, artists such as LeeHi, DEAN, Crush and BIBI have developed international followings through streaming platforms and festival appearances, expanding the reach of Korean-language R&B beyond traditional fandom structures.

The tour also follows a period of transition for LeeHi professionally. After leaving YG Entertainment in 2019, she signed with AOMG in 2020 and released the critically recognised album 4 Only the following year. Her contract with AOMG concluded in 2024, before she signed with management company Duover later that year. The new material released this month signals the beginning of her first major campaign under the new management structure.

Industry observers will also be watching the commercial performance of the Australian dates as Korean R&B touring continues to grow locally. Australian promoters have increasingly expanded beyond large-scale K-pop group tours into more genre-specific Korean acts, reflecting a diversification of audience demand. LeeHi’s theatre-sized venues suggest promoters are targeting a dedicated crossover audience that extends beyond conventional idol fandom.

For LeeHi, the tour represents another milestone in a career that began more than a decade ago on Korean television. With a new album approaching and her first Australian and New Zealand concerts now confirmed, the &CO International Tour positions 2026 as a significant expansion year for the singer-songwriter’s international profile.

Dates are:

Wednesday 26 August, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 28 August, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 30 August, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Wednesday 2 September, Auckland, Powerstation

Tickets go on sale Monday 18 May at 10am AEST and 12pm NZST. Frontier Touring members presale begins Friday 15 May. Ticketing and tour information is available through Frontier Touring.

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