Legends In Concert Returns to Melbourne for Eighth Season - Noise11.com

The world’s longest running tribute show, Legends in Concert, will return to Melbourne in January 2026 for its eighth season at The Palms at Crown. The Las Vegas-born production has been thrilling audiences across the globe for more than 40 years and will once again bring some of the greatest names in music history back to life for 16 shows only.

From 8 to 24 January, audiences will experience dazzling live performances from world-class tribute artists portraying Michael Bublé, Dolly Parton, Cher, Elvis Presley, Pat Benatar, Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift. Each act delivers not only the look and style of the original artist but also the sound – with performers using their own natural voices rather than miming to tracks.

The 2026 Melbourne line-up includes Elizabeth Burnett as Taylor Swift, Josh Smith as Michael Bublé, Karen Hester as Dolly Parton, Trisha McCluney as Cher, Bill Cherry as Elvis Presley, Stacey Whitton Summers as Pat Benatar, and Jazmine as Whitney Houston. Backed by a full live band, dancers, and an ever-changing array of costumes, the show is as much a visual spectacle as it is a musical celebration.

“We’re so honoured to return for our eighth season in Melbourne,” said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends in Concert. “The Palms has been one of the most intimate and vibrant venues we’ve played anywhere in the world, and we can’t wait to bring this all-star tribute line-up back to Australian audiences.”

Legends in Concert first debuted on the Las Vegas Strip in 1983 as a six-week experiment. The idea of staging live tribute acts with full production values was, at the time, a gamble. Four decades later, it has become a global phenomenon. With more than 100,000 performances across 20 countries, the show is now the longest-running production in Las Vegas history.

It has collected numerous industry honours including “Show of the Year,” “Entertainers of the Year,” and “Show of Shows” from the International Press Association. What sets Legends apart is its focus on authenticity — from the live vocals to the carefully crafted staging — ensuring audiences feel as though they are witnessing the real icons in their prime.

Over the years, Legends in Concert has featured tribute performances of everyone from Frank Sinatra to Madonna, Freddie Mercury, Johnny Cash and The Beatles. The cast regularly rotates to reflect the changing face of popular music, meaning each season offers a fresh mix of stars from different eras.

The 2026 season will also carry extra significance as it marks the final production at The Palms at Crown before the venue undergoes major renovations. For Australian fans, it’s a last chance to experience Legends in one of Melbourne’s most celebrated live spaces.

Audiences can expect high-energy performances, plenty of singalongs, and a nostalgic journey through decades of classic hits. As Kogan puts it: “The Aussie audiences have been amazing, dancing in their seats and the aisles. The energy is always electric, and this year’s line-up is going to raise the bar even higher.”

Legends in Concert – The Palms at Crown

Dates: January 8 – 24, 2026

Performance Times: Wednesdays to Sundays at 7.30pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.00pm

Venue: The Palms at Crown, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

Tickets: From $79.90 + booking fee via Ticketmaster

Website: www.legendsinconcert.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)