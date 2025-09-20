Lights Drops New Single ‘Education', Announces A6EXTENDED Deluxe Album and Billboard Canada Honour - Noise11.com

Canadian electro-pop icon Lights is set to close out 2025 in a big way. Today she revealed plans for A6EXTENDED, a deluxe edition of her latest album A6, adding eight brand-new tracks to the project.

The first taste arrives with “Education”, a deep, synth-heavy anthem about how love forces growth and self-discovery. The single comes with a brand-new music video packed with easter eggs for fans who’ve been following the A6 story.

“The spirit and heart of A6 is in these new songs, it’s just an extension of its life,” Lights says. “I feel like I understand the sonic and emotional intention in this album very deeply, so completing more songs that match the vibe was not complicated.”

Released in May, A6 was Lights’ sixth studio record – her most personal project yet, completely written and produced by her. Alongside the music came a striking visual album that cemented her reputation as one of pop’s most creative boundary-pushers.

The new A6EXTENDED version expands on those themes with a tracklist that dives into grief, growth, love, recklessness, and self-expression – all the little notes you’d scribble in a pocket-sized A6 notebook, as Lights puts it.

It’s been a big year for Lights, who sold out her (A)Live Again North American tour before hitting a summer festival run. She’s also about to be honoured as the first-ever recipient of Billboard Canada’s “Visionary Award” at their upcoming Women in Music event, celebrating nearly 20 years of fearless creativity.

With new music on the way and more tour dates to come, Lights shows no signs of slowing down.

A6EXTENDED Tracklist:

INTRO

DAMAGE

ALIVE AGAIN

SURFACE TENSION

YOU’RE KILLING ME

WHITE PAPER PALM TREES

GHOST GIRL ON FIRST

TAKE IT EASY

DRINKS ON THE COAST

CLINGY

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR

PIRANHA

DAY TWO

EDUCATION

COME GET YOUR GIRL

LOVE IS A GAME

THE CITY IS FALLING

THIS TIME TMRW

LEARNING TO LET GO

FINAL ROUND

ANGELINA

New tracks in bold.

