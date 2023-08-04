 Lin-Manuel Miranda Plans To Turn The Warriors Into A Musical - Noise11.com
The Warriors

Lin-Manuel Miranda Plans To Turn The Warriors Into A Musical

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2023

in News

Lin-Manuel Miranda has set his sights on the 1965 movie ‘The Warriors’ by Sol Yurick as his next musical project.

‘The Warriors’ was made into a movie in 1979.

The soundtrack to the movie version featured the original version of ‘Into The City’ by Joe Walsh which he later took to Eagles who re-recorded it for ‘The Long Run’.

Miranda’s last musical was ‘Hamilton’ (2015). In 2018 he played himself in a season of Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ where Larry tried to get Lin-Manuel in a musical about the Ayatollah called ‘Fatwa’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo The Tea Party The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Arrow
Australia’s Jason Arrow To Star In First Hamilton International Tour

Australia stage actor Jason Arrow has been chosen to star as Hamilton in the first international tour of the Lin-Manuel Miranda production.

June 5, 2023
Diana Ross At Queens Jubilee Party at the Palace
Why Did The BBC Allow Diana Ross To Sing A Song About A Blow Job At The Queen’s Jubilee Concert?

Before we start on why was Diana Ross even there, who thought it was a good idea for her to sing a song about a blowjob at the Queen’s Jubilee Concert?

June 6, 2022
Hamilton Australian cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Modernises An 18th Century Story For Today

When the musical Hamilton first premiered in the United States it creates a seismic shift in the theatre world. As ‘Jesus Chris Superstar’ and ‘Tommy’ had done decades before, ‘Hamilton’ redefined the expectations of the theatre goer.

March 28, 2022
Hamilton
Sydney Scores Hamilton Australian Premiere

Hamilton, one of the most successful new American musicals of the past decade, will have its Australian premiere in Sydney.

May 22, 2019