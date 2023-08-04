Lin-Manuel Miranda Plans To Turn The Warriors Into A Musical - Noise11.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda has set his sights on the 1965 movie ‘The Warriors’ by Sol Yurick as his next musical project.

‘The Warriors’ was made into a movie in 1979.

The soundtrack to the movie version featured the original version of ‘Into The City’ by Joe Walsh which he later took to Eagles who re-recorded it for ‘The Long Run’.

Miranda’s last musical was ‘Hamilton’ (2015). In 2018 he played himself in a season of Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ where Larry tried to get Lin-Manuel in a musical about the Ayatollah called ‘Fatwa’.

