Australia’s Jason Arrow To Star In First Hamilton International Tour - Noise11.com

Australia’s Jason Arrow To Star In First Hamilton International Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2023

in News

Australia stage actor Jason Arrow has been chosen to star as Hamilton in the first international tour of the Lin-Manuel Miranda production.

Jason is Alexander Hamilton in the Australian production. He has also starred in ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’.

In a statement producer Michael Cassel said, “Jason’s nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled that he will continue bringing his sensational performance to audiences around the world in HAMILTON’s international tour.”

Jason is thrilled to continue the role internationally. “Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character,” he said. “Audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand have reacted so warmly to HAMILTON and I can’t wait to share it with more people all over the world.”

Hamilton international dates so far are:

AUCKLAND
Spark Arena
42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Tāmaki Makarau – Auckland 1010
Must close 11 June 2023

MANILA
The Theatre at Solaire
1 Asean Avenue, Entertainment City, Tambo, Paranaque City, 1701
Playing from 17 September 2023

ABU DHABI
Etihad Arena
Yas Drive, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Playing from 17 January 2024

