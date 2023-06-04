Australia’s Jason Arrow To Star In First Hamilton International Tour - Noise11.com

Australia stage actor Jason Arrow has been chosen to star as Hamilton in the first international tour of the Lin-Manuel Miranda production.

Jason is Alexander Hamilton in the Australian production. He has also starred in ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’.

In a statement producer Michael Cassel said, “Jason’s nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled that he will continue bringing his sensational performance to audiences around the world in HAMILTON’s international tour.”

Jason is thrilled to continue the role internationally. “Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character,” he said. “Audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand have reacted so warmly to HAMILTON and I can’t wait to share it with more people all over the world.”

Hamilton international dates so far are:

AUCKLAND

Spark Arena

42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Tāmaki Makarau – Auckland 1010

Must close 11 June 2023

MANILA

The Theatre at Solaire

1 Asean Avenue, Entertainment City, Tambo, Paranaque City, 1701

Playing from 17 September 2023

ABU DHABI

Etihad Arena

Yas Drive, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Playing from 17 January 2024

