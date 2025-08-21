Beyond The Valley Unveils Monumental 10th Anniversary Line-Up With Dom Dolla, The Temper Trap, Kid Cudi & Turnstile - Noise11.com

Beyond The Valley, Australia’s largest multi-day music festival, will mark its 10th anniversary with the biggest line-up in its history. The 2025/26 edition will return to Barunah Plains, Wadawurrung Country, from 28 December to 1 January, celebrating a decade of New Year’s festival memories with a truly global lineup.

Beyond The Valley has become one of the nation’s premier summer destinations. Since its inception, the festival has grown from a grassroots event into a rite of passage for tens of thousands of music fans each year, famous for its distinct stages, high-end production, and a reputation for hosting some of the biggest names in contemporary music.

This year, the coveted New Year’s Eve countdown set will be helmed by Australia’s own Dom Dolla. The Melbourne-born DJ and producer has become a global dance music powerhouse, with headline shows at Madison Square Garden, a 10-week Hï Ibiza residency, and appearances at the world’s largest festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Ultra Miami. With more than a billion streams, Grammy and ARIA accolades, and hits such as “Dreamin’”, “Forever” (with Kid Cudi) and “No Room For A Saint” from the F1: The Movie soundtrack, Dom Dolla’s homecoming show promises to be one of the defining moments of the Beyond The Valley decade.

Another first for Australia will be Addison Rae. The TikTok-born cultural phenomenon has turned her reach of more than 88 million followers into a successful music career, with her debut album Addison (2024) delivering viral tracks “Diet Pepsi,” “Headphones On” and “Aquamarine.” Her inclusion signals Beyond The Valley’s commitment to blending the worlds of pop culture and music innovation.

Hip-hop innovator Kid Cudi will also make his first Australian appearance in over ten years. Breaking through with A Kid Named Cudi in 2008 and global hits “Day ’n’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness,” Cudi has sold more than 22 million units in the U.S. alone. His Man on the Moon albums have become classics of the genre, while his Grammy wins confirm his place as one of modern rap’s great visionaries.

Baltimore punks Turnstile add high-voltage energy to the line-up. Their 2021 album Glow On received Grammy nominations and became a crossover hardcore success. Their latest album Never Enough debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year, further cementing their reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the planet.

The rest of the lineup mixes international heavyweights with homegrown favourites. Spacey Jane return with their ARIA-winning brand of indie rock, The Temper Trap will deliver timeless anthem Sweet Disposition, and Luude brings his crossover electronic hits. U.S. R&B star JoJo will make her only Australian appearance at Beyond The Valley, performing hits including “Leave (Get Out)” and “Too Little Too Late.” Also confirmed are 070 Shake, Chris Stussy, I Hate Models, KETTAMA, Ben Böhmer, Jane Remover, Channel Tres, Mallrat, Balu Brigada, Kaiit, Miss Kaninna and many more.

Festival co-founder Nicholas Greco reflected on the milestone, “Ten years ago, what BTV is now, we’d never have thought possible. It’s become a rite of passage for so many, and we’re proud to create a space where people can discover new artists, share unforgettable moments, and ring in the new year with friends. This year’s lineup is our biggest yet.”

Beyond The Valley is also expanding its cultural offering. New space The Lounge Room will feature live podcasts, comedy and conversations, hosted by Kat Sasso. Highlights include AFL’s Tom Mitchell with the Ball Magnets podcast, historian Dr Esmé Louise James, comedian and TikTok favourite Undiagnosed Anthony, and the Teach Us Consent project opening conversations about relationships and respect.

The 10th anniversary event will also see the festival’s three iconic main stages reimagined. The Valley Stage has been redesigned with the UK’s Vision Factory, while the Dance Dome and Dr Dan’s return bigger than ever. Other experiences include The Palms Pool House, Poof Doof’s Cirque Du Slay, cinema sessions, wellness programs, and immersive discovery stages supported by brands such as Jack Daniel’s, Red Bull, Smirnoff and QV Ceramides.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, welcomed the return of the event, “We are proud to back Beyond The Valley, with thousands of festival goers from interstate and overseas expected to flock to the region, boosting our local businesses and jobs.”

With camping, glamping, and hotel packages available, Beyond The Valley continues to push boundaries, evolving from a local New Year’s festival into an internationally recognised celebration of music and culture.

Beyond The Valley 2025/26

28 December 2025 – 1 January 2026

Barunah Plains, Wadawurrung Country, VIC

Line-up highlights:

Dom Dolla

Addison Rae

Kid Cudi

Turnstile

Spacey Jane

The Temper Trap

JoJo (Aus exclusive)

Luude

070 Shake

Chris Stussy

Ben Böhmer

KETTAMA

I Hate Models

Channel Tres

Jane Remover

Mallrat

Balu Brigada

Kaiit

Miss Kaninna

Presale begins Thursday 28 August at 11am AEST, with general on sale Friday 29 August at 12pm AEST.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...