MGK Announces Massive Lost Americana Tour, Hits Australia & New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

Machine Gun Kelly is taking over the globe. The rap-rock powerhouse has just revealed The Lost Americana Tour, supporting his seventh studio album Lost Americana, with stops across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Following his arena-shattering Mainstream Sellout Tour, which saw him headline packed venues from Los Angeles to Cleveland, MGK is back with his most ambitious run yet. Expect high-energy performances blending rap, rock, and alt-pop, plus the jaw-dropping stage theatrics that have made him one of music’s most electrifying live acts. With over 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold worldwide, MGK continues to push genre boundaries like no one else.

Australia & New Zealand Dates – April 2026:

Wed April 8 – Perth, RAC Arena

Sat April 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tue April 14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Thu April 16 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat April 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Special guest honestav joins MGK for the Aussie/NZ leg.

Europe – February to March 2026:

Feb 14 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

Feb 17 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Feb 18 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

Feb 20 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena

Feb 21 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Feb 24 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Feb 25 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Feb 27 – Paris, FR – adidas arena

Mar 2 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena

Mar 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Mar 5 – London, UK – The O2

Mar 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mar 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Mar 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 12 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Special guest Julia Wolf joins select European dates.

North America – Nov-Dec 2025 & May-July 2026:

Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour Orlando

Nov 18 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Nov 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Nov 21 – Las Vegas, NV – F1 Las Vegas

Nov 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov 29 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Dec 1 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Dec 4 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Dec 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Dec 8 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Dec 10 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Dec 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Dec 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Dec 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

2026 Summer Amphitheatre Run (North America):

May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

May 16 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 17 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 30 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

May 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Jun 2 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Jun 3 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jun 5 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jun 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Jun 9 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jun 12 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Jun 13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Jun 19 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun 26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 27 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 1 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Support across the North American run includes Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, Mod Sun, DE’WAYNE, Beauty School Dropout, and Emo Nite at select shows.

Tickets: General onsale Thursday, September 25 at 4pm local time.

