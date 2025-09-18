MGK Announces Massive Lost Americana Tour, Hits Australia & New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

Machine Gun Kelly is taking over the globe. The rap-rock powerhouse has just revealed The Lost Americana Tour, supporting his seventh studio album Lost Americana, with stops across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Following his arena-shattering Mainstream Sellout Tour, which saw him headline packed venues from Los Angeles to Cleveland, MGK is back with his most ambitious run yet. Expect high-energy performances blending rap, rock, and alt-pop, plus the jaw-dropping stage theatrics that have made him one of music’s most electrifying live acts. With over 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold worldwide, MGK continues to push genre boundaries like no one else.
Australia & New Zealand Dates – April 2026:
Wed April 8 – Perth, RAC Arena
Sat April 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Tue April 14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Thu April 16 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat April 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena
Special guest honestav joins MGK for the Aussie/NZ leg.
Europe – February to March 2026:
Feb 14 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
Feb 17 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Feb 18 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
Feb 20 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena
Feb 21 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Feb 24 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Feb 25 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Feb 27 – Paris, FR – adidas arena
Mar 2 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS Arena
Mar 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Mar 5 – London, UK – The O2
Mar 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Mar 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Mar 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mar 12 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Special guest Julia Wolf joins select European dates.
North America – Nov-Dec 2025 & May-July 2026:
Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour Orlando
Nov 18 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Nov 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Nov 21 – Las Vegas, NV – F1 Las Vegas
Nov 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Nov 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Nov 29 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Dec 1 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Dec 4 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Dec 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Dec 8 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
Dec 10 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Dec 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Dec 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Dec 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
2026 Summer Amphitheatre Run (North America):
May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
May 16 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 17 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
May 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 30 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
May 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Jun 2 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Jun 3 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jun 5 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Jun 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Jun 9 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Jun 12 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Jun 13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Jun 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Jun 19 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jun 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jun 26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 27 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Jul 1 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
Support across the North American run includes Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, Mod Sun, DE’WAYNE, Beauty School Dropout, and Emo Nite at select shows.
Tickets: General onsale Thursday, September 25 at 4pm local time.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day