David Gray Past and Present Tour- Fans Just Can't Get Enough in Melbourne - Noise11.com

David Gray Past and Present Tour- Fans Just Can’t Get Enough in Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2025

This week might be the most musically diverse I’ve ever experienced – David Gray sandwiched between Metallica and Cliff Richard on one side, and AC/DC on the other. That’s a pretty wild musical buffet.

Out of all four acts, Gray’s live show stood out for one big reason: every setlist is unique. No two nights are the same. His fans know it too. They know every lyric, every deep cut, every breath. That devotion gives Gray freedom to build a different journey every night.

Gray is currently introducing his new album Dear Life to Australian audiences, but he’s also revisiting two other eras each night. For Melbourne’s first show, it was A New Day At Midnight and Life In Slow Motion with four tracks from each.

From his classic White Ladder record, eight songs remained in rotation, keeping that album’s soul alive on stage. And just to keep everyone on their toes, Gray dropped a playful curveball, a cover of Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough.

At the start, Gray took a cheeky swipe at Melbourne’s unseasonal chill. Fair enough, 11 degrees in November deserved a swipe.

The new Dear Life tracks blended seamlessly with songs written decades earlier. With Plus & Minus, Australian artist Gordi filled in beautifully for Talia Rae, who sings the part on the record.

Guitarist Neill McColl, a longtime member of Gray’s band, is sitting this tour out while undergoing cancer treatment back in the UK. Gray dedicated That Day Must Surely Come to him and shared the good news that McColl’s recovery is going well.

Melbourne also got a rare gem. Coming Down was played for the first time on this leg of the tour and not performed since April.

That’s what makes a David Gray concert special: a real singer, with a real band, playing real songs. The setlist breathes and evolves in the moment.

Every fan left knowing they saw something that won’t happen again. That’s the magic of David Gray.

David Gray 2025 Remaining Tour Dates
Mon 10 Nov – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wed 12 Nov – State Theatre, Sydney
Thu 13 Nov – State Theatre, Sydney
Sat 15 Nov – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Sun 16 Nov (Matinee) – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Sun 16 Nov (Evening) – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Get tickets here

Setlist – David Gray, Palais Theatre, Melbourne
After the Harvest (Dear Life, 2025)
My Oh My (White Ladder, 1998)
Dead in the Water (A New Day At Midnight, 2002)
Be Mine (A New Day At Midnight, 2002)
The Other Side (A New Day At Midnight, 2002)
Kangaroo (A New Day At Midnight, 2002)
Plus & Minus (with Gordi) (Dear Life, 2025)
White Ladder (White Ladder, 1998)
Please Forgive Me (White Ladder, 1998)
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Soft Cell cover)
That Day Must Surely Come (Dear Life, 2025)
Leave Taking (Dear Life, 2025)
The One I Love (Life In Slow Motion, 2005)
Hospital Food (Life In Slow Motion, 2005)
Lately (Life In Slow Motion, 2005)
Alibi (Life In Slow Motion, 2005)
Flame Turns Blue (Lost Songs 95-98, 2000)
This Year’s Love (White Ladder, 1998)
Singing for the Pharaoh (Dear Life, 2025)
Just Can’t Get Enough (Depeche Mode cover)
Babylon (White Ladder, 1998)

Encore:
Coming Down (Flesh, 1994)
Silver Lining (White Ladder, 1998)
Sail Away (White Ladder, 1998)

