Mike Moore Makes His Oasis Debut As Bonehead Misses Goyang Show For Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

When Oasis walked on stage in Goyang, South Korea, for their first show without founding guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs since reforming, the sense of history was impossible to miss. As 55,000 fans filled the Goyang Sports Complex for the band’s long-awaited return, it was Mike Moore, best known for his work with Liam Gallagher’s solo band, who stepped into one of the most iconic rhythm-guitar roles in British rock.

It was a night already charged with emotion. The Goyang show on 21 October 2025 marked Oasis’ first concert in Korea in sixteen years, their first since their 2009 split, and the first performance of the reunited Gallagher brothers outside the UK. But it was also the first without Bonehead, who announced earlier this month that he would miss the band’s Asian and Australian tour dates as he continues treatment for prostate cancer.

Fans knew Bonehead’s absence would leave a hole, but from the opening video, “Welcome, this is not a drill. The great wait is over. This is happening.” – to the opening chords of “Hello”, Oasis sounded reborn. Liam Gallagher greeted the crowd with a trademark “Good to be back. Hello,” before launching into “Acquiesce”, his voice cutting through the cool Seoul air like it was 1995 again.

Mike Moore, standing where Bonehead once built Oasis’ granite-solid rhythm foundation, held his own from the start. Having spent years backing Liam on his solo tours, Moore knew exactly how to handle the tightrope between power and restraint. His performance on “Morning Glory”, “Some Might Say” and “Bring It On Down” captured the punch of the original records while adding a crisp modern edge. When Liam turned to the crowd and shouted, “How are you, beautiful people?” before launching into “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, Moore matched every riff with precision.

The setlist was a two-hour reminder of why Oasis mattered – and why they still do. The band stormed through “Fade Away”, “Supersonic”, and “Roll With It” before Liam exited and Noel Gallagher took the microphone for a stripped-down acoustic set. “Thank you very much, Seoul. This song is called ‘Talk Tonight’,” Noel said as thousands of phone lights illuminated the stands. His solo run included “Half The World Away” and “Little By Little”, greeted with the kind of reverence usually reserved for hymns.

Liam’s return signalled the start of the final surge: “D’You Know What I Mean?”, “Stand By Me”, “Cast No Shadow”, “Slide Away”, “Whatever”, “Live Forever” and the explosive “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.” When the band left the stage, chants of “Encore! Encore!” shook the stadium. Oasis returned for a four-song finale: “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back In Anger”, “Wonderwall”, and “Champagne Supernova.”

For long-time fans, the sight of Liam and Noel standing side by side again was something few believed would happen. The brothers’ public reconciliation last year came fifteen years after their spectacular 2009 split, when a backstage fight in Paris effectively ended Oasis. The reunion, announced with the cryptic post “The guns have fallen silent,” has since grown into one of the biggest music events of the decade – the Live ’25 Tour – celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 debut ‘Definitely Maybe’.

While Bonehead’s absence was keenly felt, his spirit was ever-present. Liam dedicated “Slide Away” to his old bandmate, saying, “This one’s for our kid Bonehead. Get well soon, brother.” The crowd responded with a chant of “Bonehead! Bonehead!” that filled the arena. Moore, visibly moved, raised his guitar in salute.

Oasis’ connection with South Korea runs deep. Their first visit in 2006 sold out within hours, and their 2009 appearance at the Jisan Valley Rock Festival became part of local rock folklore. This time was no different – every ticket to the Goyang concert was gone within minutes of going on sale, and more than 11,000 fans visited the temporary Oasis Live ’25 Fan Store in Seoul before the show.

Following Korea, Oasis will head to Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney before closing the Live ’25 world tour in South America with shows in Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo in November. If the Goyang concert was any indication, Mike Moore has seamlessly stepped into the band’s legacy – not as a replacement, but as a reminder that Oasis has always been more than its drama. It’s the sound of belief, brotherhood, and the roar of 55,000 voices singing “Don’t Look Back In Anger” in unison.

Oasis Setlist at Goyang Stadium, Goyang-si, South Korea 21 October 2025

Hello – Morning Glory (1995)

Acquiesce – The Masterplan (B-sides collection, originally 1995 single “Some Might Say”)

Morning Glory – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Some Might Say – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Bring It On Down – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Cigarettes & Alcohol – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Fade Away – The Masterplan (B-sides collection, originally 1994 single “Cigarettes & Alcohol”)

Supersonic – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Roll With It – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Talk Tonight – The Masterplan (B-sides collection, originally 1995 single “Some Might Say”)

Half the World Away – The Masterplan (B-sides collection, originally 1994 single “Whatever”)

Little by Little – Heathen Chemistry (2002)

D’You Know What I Mean? – Be Here Now (1997)

Stand by Me – Be Here Now (1997)

Cast No Shadow – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Slide Away – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Whatever – Standalone single (1994, later on The Masterplan compilation)

Live Forever – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star – Definitely Maybe (1994)

Encore:

The Masterplan – The Masterplan (1998)

Don’t Look Back in Anger – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Wonderwall – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Champagne Supernova – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Oasis Live ‘25 Australian Tour Dates

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tickets are available via Live Nation Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)