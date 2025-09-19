The Hard-Ons Honored by Hometown as National Tour Looms - Noise11.com

Sydney punk legends The Hard-Ons were recently celebrated by their alma mater and local council, a nod to the trailblazing band that helped put western Sydney on the punk rock map in the 1980s.

Band founders Ray Ahn and Peter “Blackie” Black returned to Punchbowl High School-where they graduated in 1982-receiving belated student award flags from Principal Robert Patruno. Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Bilal El-Hayek also presented them with individual Mayoral Certificates of Recognition, acknowledging their contribution to music and their local community.

“[They are] true trailblazers whose music, spirit and fearless authenticity gave voice to a generation and pride to our community,” read the certificates. “Your journey from Sydney’s western suburbs to punk rock legend has inspired countless others.”

The school celebration included a screening of The Most Australian Band Ever!, a documentary chronicling The Hard-Ons’ irreverent, high-energy career. Students, staff, alumni and family members joined the band for the evening, making it a heartfelt reunion steeped in nostalgia.

On Facebook, Ray Ahn reflected on the occasion, “For the first time in my life perhaps, I was overwhelmed by the love of my own community, the respect from my own kind. I will never take that for granted. Punchbowl lives.”

The recognition comes just ahead of The Hard-Ons’ national tour, which kicks off October 4 in Avalon Beach and will take the band to Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart and beyond.

2025 Australia Tour Dates:

4/10 – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach

5/10 – West Best Bloc Fest, Newcastle

16/10 – La La La’s, Wollongong

17/10 – Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet

18/10 – Smokey Dan’s, Tomakin

22/10 – The Metro, Sydney

25/10 – 30 Years of Beatdisc, Parramatta

13/11 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

14/11 – The Brightside, Brisbane

21/11 – Barwon Club, Geelong

22/11 – Bendigo Hotel, Melbourne

12/12 – Altar, Hobart

Tickets are available via linktr.ee/thehardons.

