All Time Low Drop New Single ‘Butterflies' Ahead Of Tenth Album ‘Everyone's Talking!' - Noise11.com

All Time Low are back with a brand-new single, Butterflies, the latest taste of their upcoming tenth album Everyone’s Talking!, due out October 17 through Basement Noise Records / Photo Finish / Virgin.

The Maryland pop-punk veterans, Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson, and Zack Merrick, have also dropped the official video for Butterflies, filmed live at Vū Nashville. The song, a mix of heavy riffs and soaring hooks, finds the band tackling the theme of relationships gone sour.

“Butterflies is about transactional relationships and realizing when people don’t have your best interest at heart,” frontman Alex Gaskarth explains. “It’s a bookend for the record – a way of closing the door on that part of my life.”

The new track follows SUCKERPUNCH, the first single from the album, and their surprise release Oh No! earlier this month. Their current single The Weather has already cracked the Top 10 at Alternative Radio and will be performed live on NBC’s Today show on September 25.

It’s been a busy run for the band: a headline slot at the revived Warped Tour in DC, surprise guest appearances at a Jonas Brothers stadium gig and even at a Savannah Bananas baseball game. Now, they’re gearing up for a huge run of dates in the U.S. and Europe.

The Everyone’s Talking! Tour kicks off October 4 in Montana with support from Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox on select dates. U.S. shows include Red Rocks in Denver, YouTube Theater in LA, and multiple nights in Boston and New York due to demand. In 2026, they’ll cross the Atlantic for a massive arena run that includes The O2 in London, plus stops in Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, and more.

All Time Low have sold over 3.5 million albums in the U.S., pulled in 5 billion streams worldwide, and in 2020 scored their biggest hit with Monsters (feat. blackbear), which spent a record-breaking 18 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

All Time Low Fall 2025 Tour

^Festival Dates Do Not Include Support Acts

October 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

October 8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

October 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

October 12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 18 + 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival^

October 21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

October 22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

October 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

October 29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

October 31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

November 7 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

November 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

November 15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

November 16 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^

November 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

November 19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

November 22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway NEWLY ADDED SHOW

November 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center NEWLY ADDED SHOW

November 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

November 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

November 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

All Time Low 2026 UK and European Tour

January 20 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

January 22 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

January 23 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

January 24 – London, UK @ The O2

January 26 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

January 27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

January 29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

January 31 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

February 2 – Stockholm, SE @ Arenan

February 3 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

February 4 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

February 6 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

February 8 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

February 9 – Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

February 10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

February 12 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle

February 13 – Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena

February 15 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

February 16 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)