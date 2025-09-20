All Time Low Drop New Single ‘Butterflies' Ahead Of Tenth Album ‘Everyone's Talking!' - Noise11.com

All Time Low are back with a brand-new single, Butterflies, the latest taste of their upcoming tenth album Everyone’s Talking!, due out October 17 through Basement Noise Records / Photo Finish / Virgin.
The Maryland pop-punk veterans, Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson, and Zack Merrick, have also dropped the official video for Butterflies, filmed live at Vū Nashville. The song, a mix of heavy riffs and soaring hooks, finds the band tackling the theme of relationships gone sour.
“Butterflies is about transactional relationships and realizing when people don’t have your best interest at heart,” frontman Alex Gaskarth explains. “It’s a bookend for the record – a way of closing the door on that part of my life.”
The new track follows SUCKERPUNCH, the first single from the album, and their surprise release Oh No! earlier this month. Their current single The Weather has already cracked the Top 10 at Alternative Radio and will be performed live on NBC’s Today show on September 25.
It’s been a busy run for the band: a headline slot at the revived Warped Tour in DC, surprise guest appearances at a Jonas Brothers stadium gig and even at a Savannah Bananas baseball game. Now, they’re gearing up for a huge run of dates in the U.S. and Europe.
The Everyone’s Talking! Tour kicks off October 4 in Montana with support from Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox on select dates. U.S. shows include Red Rocks in Denver, YouTube Theater in LA, and multiple nights in Boston and New York due to demand. In 2026, they’ll cross the Atlantic for a massive arena run that includes The O2 in London, plus stops in Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, and more.
All Time Low have sold over 3.5 million albums in the U.S., pulled in 5 billion streams worldwide, and in 2020 scored their biggest hit with Monsters (feat. blackbear), which spent a record-breaking 18 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.
All Time Low Fall 2025 Tour
^Festival Dates Do Not Include Support Acts
October 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
October 8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
October 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
October 12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
October 18 + 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival^
October 21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
October 22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
October 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
October 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
October 28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
October 29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
October 31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
November 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
November 7 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
November 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
November 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
November 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
November 15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
November 16 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^
November 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
November 19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center
November 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
November 22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway NEWLY ADDED SHOW
November 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center NEWLY ADDED SHOW
November 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
November 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
November 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
All Time Low 2026 UK and European Tour
January 20 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
January 22 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
January 23 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
January 24 – London, UK @ The O2
January 26 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
January 27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
January 29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
January 31 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
February 2 – Stockholm, SE @ Arenan
February 3 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
February 4 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
February 6 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
February 8 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
February 9 – Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
February 10 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
February 12 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle
February 13 – Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena
February 15 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
February 16 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
