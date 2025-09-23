 Jordan Davis Unveils “Ain't Enough Road” Tour for Australia & NZ, March 2026 - Noise11.com
Jordan Davis Unveils “Ain’t Enough Road” Tour for Australia & NZ, March 2026

by Noise11.com on September 24, 2025

in News

Jordan Davis-the award-winning, multi-platinum American country star-is coming back to Australia & New Zealand in March 2026 for his headline Ain’t Enough Road Tour. Fans can expect a full dose of Davis’s road-tested hits, new tracks, and high-energy live performance, complete with special guests Tucker Wetmore (USA), Vincent Mason (USA) and Aussie country-pop artist Rachael Fahim.

Davis is riding high off the release of his third studio album Learn The Hard Way, which dropped just last month. Among the tracks likely to feature are the GOLD-certified No. 1 single “I Ain’t Sayin”, plus recent offerings “Turn This Truck Around”, “Bar None” and “In Case You Missed It”. Of course, he’ll also revisit his earlier chart-toppers from Bluebird Days and perhaps even his breakthrough hits from Home State.

Opening Acts & Local Support

Tucker Wetmore (USA): ACM/CMA-nominated singer-songwriter, already racking up streaming numbers, praised for his warm vocals, groove-driven approach and rapid rise. He’ll be performing both in NZ and Australia.

Vincent Mason (USA): A rising star from Roswell, Georgia, combining southern country styles with pop sensibilities. Known for breakout single “Hell Is a Dance Floor”, Mason will join Davis on all Australian dates.

Rachael Fahim (AUS): One of Australia’s brightest country-pop voices. Since winning the Toyota Star Maker competition in 2017, she’s chalked up five No. 1 country radio hits at home and played major stages. She joins for all Australian shows and brings a local flavour to Davis’s headline run.

Born Jordan Carl Wheeler Davis in Shreveport, Louisiana on 30 March 1988, Davis grew up surrounded by music. His uncle Stan Paul Davis wrote hits for country stars; his brother Jacob is also a country singer. He moved to Nashville in 2012 after completing a degree in Environmental Science at LSU, and signed with MCA Nashville shortly after.

Davis’s debut album Home State (2018) produced hits like “Singles You Up”, “Take It From Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot”-each climbing high on US Country charts. His second full-length, Bluebird Days (2023), further cemented his status, with tracks like “Buy Dirt” (with Luke Bryan), “What My World Spins Around” and “Next Thing You Know”. Learn The Hard Way, his newest release, expands his sound while keeping the storytelling at its core.

Jordan Davis Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates – March 2026
Thursday 19 March – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Sunday 22 March – CMC Rocks QLD (Headline), Willowbank, QLD
Tuesday 24 March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Thursday 26 March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 28 March – Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA (18+ show, not a Frontier Touring event)

Presale begins 25 September, general public on-sale from 29 September.

