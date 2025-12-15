A Day To Remember And Papa Roach Announce Big Rock Tour With Landmvrks Down Under - Noise11.com

Two of rock’s most enduring heavyweights are set to shake arenas across Australia and New Zealand in 2026, as A Day To Remember and Papa Roach join forces for the Big Rock Tour. French modern metalcore act Landmvrks will also be on board as special guests, delivering a stacked line-up of high-energy performances.

Formed in the early 2000s, A Day To Remember have spent more than two decades redefining the boundaries of alternative music. Fusing pop punk melodies with crushing metalcore, the Florida band quickly moved from underground acclaim to international headliners, amassing a global fanbase that continues to expand.

Over the course of eight full-length albums, every release has hit #1 on Billboard Rock, Indie, or Alternative Charts, producing one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Their catalogue includes anthems such as The Downfall Of Us All, All I Want, and All My Friends, collectively amassing nearly two billion streams worldwide and over three million sales.

A Day To Remember have toured relentlessly, sharing stages with Yellowcard, Falling In Reverse, New Found Glory, and Parkway Drive. Their 2025 schedule saw them headline shows across Europe, the UK, and North America, as well as major festivals including Knotfest Australia, Slam Dunk Festival, Rock am Ring, Hellfest, and Vans Warped Tour. With performances alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Mr. Bungle scheduled for early 2026 in South America, the band’s reputation as a powerhouse live act remains unquestioned.

Papa Roach have spent 30 years perfecting a unique blend of alternative and hard rock while maintaining a commitment to mental health advocacy. Formed in Vacaville, California in the early 1990s, the band released their debut, Old Friends From Young Years, in 1997 and have since delivered 11 studio albums, including 2022’s Ego Trip on their label New Noize Records.

Their 2000 debut single Last Resort from the album Infest became a global phenomenon, paving the way for 26 Top-10 hits and 12 number ones. Papa Roach have shared stages with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Limp Bizkit, Eminem, and countless others, establishing themselves as adaptable, resilient performers capable of thrilling fans across generations.

The band’s 2023 Australian run with The Used demonstrated their continued ability to connect with audiences, balancing fan favourites with unexpected setlist surprises. In 2026, Papa Roach will bring their hard-hitting energy to the Big Rock Tour alongside A Day To Remember and Landmvrks.

Formed in 2014, French metalcore group Landmvrks have rapidly established themselves as a formidable force in modern heavy music. With four studio albums, including 2025’s The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, the band has combined blistering riffs, infectious melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics to cement a reputation as a global powerhouse. Following a successful world tour in 2024 and their first Australian headline run, Landmvrks return to Australia in 2026 to continue delivering their intense live performances.

The Big Rock Tour kicks off on Saturday 4 April 2026 at RAC Arena in Perth, before hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and closing at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday 15 April.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday 9 December at 11am local time, with Spotify pre-sale from Wednesday 10 December. General tickets are available from Thursday 11 December via www.destroyalllines.com.

Big Rock Tour 2026 Dates:

Saturday 4 April 2026 – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday 6 April 2026 – AEC Arena, Adelaide

Wednesday 8 April 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday 10 April 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday 12 April 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday 15 April 2026 – Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets from Destroy All Lines

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)